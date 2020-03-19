The employees of The Chanute Tribune are always happy to see our customers, but we also understand that people in our communities are doing what they can to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are here to help.
Our office will remain open for now, but if anyone feels uncomfortable coming in, there are several options.
Payments for ads or subscriptions can be mailed to PO Box 559 or dropped in the mail box near the front door of the Tribune office, 26 W Main. We can also take payment by phone at 620.431.4100.
Other needs such as purchasing back issues, end rolls, bundles, etc. can be handled curbside. Just park and call the office and someone will be out to assist you.
Classified ads can be called in or emailed to classified@chanute.com and display ads can be emailed to display@chanute.com or alissa@chanute.com
As always, we want to hear from community members with any ideas for news stories or photo features. Those can be emailed to news@chanute.com or called in.
Keep washing hands, practice social distancing, stay home when sick, and stay safe. We appreciate our loyal readers and we are here to help in any way possible!
— Shanna Guiot, publisher
