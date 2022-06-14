MATT RESNICK
As Southeast Kansas Regional Director for the Department for Children and Families (DCF), Chanute’s Anita Cooper has had an up-close view of society’s immense disparity of social classes.
“It’s real personal to me — the difference in social class in our country and the family that we’re born into,” Cooper said.
Cooper’s primary duties entail providing community resources and meaningful support across 18 Kansas counties.
Her credentials include more than 20 years of experience as a licensed Masters level social worker and certified public manager in the social services field.
Cooper is well-versed in “Bridges out of Poverty,” a training program designed to help participants more effectively serve clients who live in poverty, helping them navigate seemingly insurmountable obstacles on the journey out of poverty.
“It’s about social class and how some people are born into poverty,” she said of the program. “It’s really hard for them to get out, and we need to find ways to support them as they try to do that.”
Cooper noted that those without a strong support system are at higher risk of falling victim to a life of poverty.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t have a family support system to help them, and so how do we provide that as a community or as a neighbor?” Cooper said.
Cooper touched on some of society’s ills, shedding light on the topic of poverty as the keynote speaker at Neosho County Community College’s commencement ceremony last month, after having been given the Distinguished Alumni award.
“Time and again, in both my personal life and my professional career as a social worker, this one fact is clear — you cannot succeed, or survive, alone,” Cooper said during her address. “You need the support of others — your family, friends and community. There are some of us who are born with a support system of a healthy, caring family that helps us achieve our aspirations and dreams. But there are some of us who were born into a more adverse environment. Perhaps due to poverty, addiction, illness or other challenges that try to keep us down.”
According to an article by Kansas City NPR, poverty in southeast Kansas is a generational problem, dating back to the “heyday of the region’s coal, zinc and lead mining industries.”
Providing a snapshot of impoverished conditions in southeast Kansas communities, Neosho, Labette and Bourbon counties ranked near the bottom in a study of health outcomes in 105 Kansas counties recently conducted by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the more affluent Johnson County ranked number one.
Helping hand
During her speech to the soon-to-be NCCC grads, Cooper emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.
“My challenge to you is to look for opportunities to help others, those with challenges or those who may be different from you,” she said. “Be a part of a community that surrounds and supports others, that brings joy and happiness. Find ways to give back, to help others find their strengths. I believe, and I hope you will find, it is what keeps us connected and gives our lives purpose, meaning.”
As a difference-maker in the community, NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody said that Cooper embodies what the Distinguished Alumni award represents.
“What she does through her position helps so many Kansans in some of the worst moments in their lives,” he said. “She helps both them and their children get their lives in line and back on track.”
Inbody lauded all social workers in general for their contributions to society.
“I know several social workers, and they tell stories that make your eyes go wide about what they’ve seen in homes,” he said. “But they also tell wonderful success stories about how a person was at the bottom, they helped them out, and now they’re productive members of society.”
In addition to her work at DCF, Cooper has served on various boards, including the Faith House homeless shelter, Vision Chanute, and the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. She has also provided poverty awareness and education training in southeast Kansas for the organization Bridges Out of Poverty.
“While volunteering at Circles of Neosho County, I have witnessed what the impact of a visit and a simple conversation has had,” Cooper said of the anti-poverty organization which provides support for Neosho County parents. “The women from the NCCC basketball and volleyball teams stopped by to spend time with children while their parents were learning how to overcome barriers and break out of the cycle of poverty.”
Cooper applauded the college students for having a positive impact on the lives of others.
“(Those) conversations with the youth, and especially their energy, was a welcome relief to the parents and other volunteers,” she said. “ In my opinion, helping others is where the ultimate measure of success comes from.”
