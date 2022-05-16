GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners got down to budget business Monday evening in a three-hour work session that included requests from outside agencies before discussing individual city departments.
The Chanute Art Gallery, Chanute Historical Society, FireEscape Coffeehouse, Main Street Chanute, Downtown Revitalization Committee, Chanute Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee, Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum and the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display have requested a total of $242,500 in funding for 2023.
The requests are an increase from the previous three years, but are below funding for 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Jane Brophy with the Tourism Committee contracted with the Chamber of Commerce requested $100,000, double the previous contract amount, and also asked for a change to a three-year contract from a one-year contract. The additional $50,000 will go towards more assistance for tourism staff and for attractions. Although it would not fund a full tourism coordinator position, the part- to full-time employee would not use all of the increase as payroll.
The Safari Museum is also partially funded from tourism and requested the same $50,000 as in 2022.
Board President Rick Rutter said the museum is one of the best small museums in the US and had 5,000 visitors last year. About 60 to 80 percent of the budget is from donations, memberships and fundraising, and the budget includes maintenance, he said. Museum officials plan to focus on getting an endowment fund for the future.
The Downtown Revitalization Committee requested $25,000, the same amount as this year.
“Hopefully, in time, we’re going to be requesting more so we can help more,” Committee Chair Mark Perez said.
The Historical Society requested $1,500, also the same amount as 2022. The historical museum had 157 visitors on Safari Family Fun Day and 222 on Halloween treat day, Gila LaRue said.
The society is looking for a new building to display large items that have been donated. Some of these include brass plaques and the sign from the Manhattan Hotel.
“I want to come see the stuff,” Commissioner Phil Chaney said.
FireEscape was not funded by the city in 2021 and 2022, but has requested $10,000. New director Cain Coulton said he wants to upgrade the concert hall with a strategy to bring in more bands and acts.
The Bit & Spur Saddle Club receives in-kind assistance from the city and Mara Jordan with the group discussed possible projects, including internet connections, RV hookups, and holding concerts and other events.
“This is amazing, cool stuff,” Chaney said.
Chaney wanted to know what the results would be if the city provides in-kind assistance. Jordan said they need to develop a plan, but City Manager Todd Newman said the city is not sure what it will do about the adjacent wastewater plant.
Because the old plant will have to be operational while the new one is constructed, Newman won’t have details until the complete master plan is finished in 2024-25.
Main Street has requested $40,000, up from $32,000 in previous years.
The Art Gallery requested $8,000, which matches 2017-2021 funding, but is down from the current year.
Bob Cross, representing the gallery, said it had visitors from the East, West and Gulf coasts.
“We had a great year with the number of people from out of town,” he said.
Cross wants to remodel the adjacent building to provide access to the upper floor.
The city’s support of the Chanute Entertainment Series comes from a waiver of fees. The fireworks display requested $8,000.
For the rest of the meeting, commissioners reviewed budgets from the Parks Department, Community Development, and airport, street and trash departments. They also looked at the blue book list of projects funded by a quarter-cent sales tax.
The current city mill levy is 43.362 out of a total 198.886 mills levied by the county. Chanute is the lowest levy of surrounding cities, Finance Director Cory Kepley said.
This is not a down year, Newman said, but the city is just trying to survive and people hopes 2024 will be back to normal.
Community Development, which oversees code enforcement, has limited the number of violation resolutions it submits to eight per commission meeting, Newman said.
Newman said he is not asking for rate increase on city utilities. He expects fiber-optic broadband service to bring in $650,000 this year and increasing from there.
