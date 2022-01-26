MATT RESNICK
It’s been a momentous week for Neosho County Community College with the groundbreaking for its newly-minted Mitchell Career and Technical Center.
While the global COVID-19 pandemic as well as supply chain issues could alter the projected completion date, the $3.6 million facility at Ross Lane is slated to be open for the first day of fall classes.
The college’s Board of Trustees had previously approved general aspects of its contract with Loyd Builders Inc., tapping the Ottawa-based company to oversee the bulk of its renovation.
With the full scope of the project having come into full view, Loyd Builders solicited bids from other local and regional companies for Phase 2 work such as concrete, masonry, countertops, roofing and drywall assemblies. The bids, totaling north of $500,000, were approved at the trustees meeting in January.
“Awarding of the bid was not only about the cost factor, which was primary, but possible timeline aspects and any service history with the company as well,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody, as 35 percent of the awarded bids went to local companies.
The vast majority of funding for the project, approximately $3.4 million, was derived from grants and donations, college fee accounts and NCCC’s deferred maintenance fund.
Inbody said he’s pleased with the evolution of the project.
“We’ve been talking about doing Phase 2 since early 2021,” he said, “and we’ve seen it grow from a small project to a rather large one thanks to all the donations and grants we were able to procure. It’s wonderful to see the process grow all year long on paper, but it’s quite another thing to actually see it come out of the ground and make it into a reality.”
Inbody said he envisions the Mitchell Career and Technical Center as a regional hub, capable of attracting students far and wide.
“As it grows, we’ll add more and more new programs,” he said. “We’re hoping to attract students from Neosho County and beyond, because we’re adding new programs not available in other counties around us. So it would be nice to pull students in from all over.”
If the timeline remains on schedule, the facility will debut this fall with four programs — Welding, Construction, Aerostructures and Industrial Maintenance Technology. Inbody said the school then plans to quickly add HVAC and Electrical to its roster of programs.
“And we’ll have room for even more programs,” Inbody said. “So we could probably add two programs or more to the building, depending on space needs of the new programs.”
Inbody said an overarching goal was to bring a “cool factor” to the facility, as it will feature a student lounge and other amenities.
“This building will certainly have a great look to it, as well as being one of the best in the region for technical education,” he said.
In addition, the facility will also house a KansasWorks department, which assists job seekers, employers and provides training.
“We’re excited about their new home, so that will be a nice resource for everyone in the area,” Inbody said.
