Chanute city commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding Monday evening on the redevelopment of the historic 1899 Masonic Temple building as housing.
The commission met by video with developer Jim Potter of the Kansas City firm Certified Development Partners and approved an MOU on redeveloping the three-story building.
Director of Planning and Development Susan Galemore showed slides of the interior of the building, which has deteriorated in recent years. The city has boarded up windows to make it more secure against weather and other intruders, and City Manager Todd Newman said transients were definitely living in the building before it was secured.
The building once had commercial space on the first floors, living units on the second, and a meeting ballroom on the top floor. The credit bureau was also located there at one time.
The plan is to seek funding through historic- and affordable-housing tax credits.
Potter said theywould apply for the credits in 2022, so construction is possible as soon as 2023.
“This is a very beginning process of a very lengthy process,” Galemore said.
Potter said they would like to see 30 or more units in the building, which has the potential for mixed use.
“We want to save that facade. We think it’s a great facade,” Potter said.
In May 2020, a review by Kansas Main Street engineers that was arranged by Main Street Chanute felt the building was not in imminent danger of collapse. Potter said his company would do structural and engineering inspections.
The building, which is in the 100 block of west Main Street, was one of several that city officials showed to potential developers. Although the structure is under one deed, the commercial spaces on the first floor have six addresses from 110 to 120 W. Main.
Much of the MOU is non-binding, which Commissioner Phil Chaney said concerns him. A binding section gives the developer exclusive negotiation rights.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild said one issue with the building is a matter of risk. As it stands, the building will continue to deteriorate, but Fairchild said this is a good first step.
The building is currently in the city’s land bank program. Mayor Jacob LaRue asked if the developer would be interested if the building were not free.
“It’s kind of a tough competitive market to make these projects pencil out,” Potter said.
Certified Development Partners was a partner firm in the development of the former Baxter Springs middle school.
In other business Monday evening, the commission approved a facility lease agreement with the Chanute Recreation Commission and a tourism service contract with the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce.
The commission accepted the recreation lease agreement with an option that the CRC pay $850 per month instead of a lump sum of $50,000 for a 10-year period.
The agreement is for one year with up to five extensions, and Commissioner Sam Budreau questioned whether such an agreement could include payment for a 10-year period.
The tourism agreement was approved as a one-year agreement, although it previously was proposed for two years with a one-year extension. The commission approved the agreement, but struck a clause that dealt with shortfalls of payments from the transient guest tax.
Fairchild said his vision is to have a sports tourism director who would promote tournaments for up to seven ballfields and five gymnasiums in the city.
“We’ve long been a fan of a sports authority person,” Chamber Director Jane Brophy said. But she said the sports authority and tourism are two different functions that would need two people.
Commissioners heard from developer Bernie Neyer in the public comments portion of the meeting. He requested they review regulations on a planned development of one-bedroom units in a four-plex.
Commissioners voted to find properties at 307 N. Franklin, owned by Evelyn Johnson but scheduled to go to a tax sale Thursday; 909 W. Walnut, owned by Tim Joe Ammons; 1404 S. Malcolm, owned by American Homeowner Preservation Trust; and 1105 N. Steuben, owned by Brion L. Dinkle, in violation of city code.
