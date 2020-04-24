ERIC SPRUILL
The physical and emotional effects the coronavirus has put on the Jesus and Kimmee Garnica family is beginning to take its toll. Kimmee was the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Neosho County. Despite now having been medically cleared by the health department, the couple still feels the cold stares from some members in the community.
From having the police called because people thought she was leaving the house while under quarantine, to being humiliated in front of customers at Walmart despite carrying documentation proving she had been cleared, the Garnicas said they have been treated as if they have leprosy.
With Jesus being a waiter at El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, which went to curbside delivery in mid-March, their treatment has become the least of their worries. Rent is about to come due and with no income coming in, life has been difficult.
Kimmee was sent home from work at Russell Stover Candies in Iola on March 23.
It all started with what Kimmee thought were seasonal allergies.
“I had a sore throat, coughing, sneezing, I was tired and I had a low-grade fever,” she said. “I thought it was a mixture of allergies and a cold I had weeks prior.”
Everything has been a blur since she got sick, but she said she has no idea how she contracted the coronavirus.
“I don’t go anywhere and if I do go to the store for food, I don’t talk to anyone because of anxiety issues,” she said. “I even cancelled a doctor’s appointment in Kansas City just before the outbreak and rescheduled with my primary care physician. It just makes no sense.”
Kimmee and her husband had been quarantined for five days before receiving the news she had COVID-19.
The couple then quarantined another two weeks.
“I could not leave the house and all these people started saying I was going out, so the cops came by to check on us,” Kimmee said. “The health department called me every day to make sure I was fine.”
Kimmee said as her symptoms progressed, it felt like she had a combination of the flu, strep throat and bad allergies.
“I had a week where it was hard to breathe, but I didn’t need to go to the emergency room. It’s no joke; this virus is serious,” she added.
Kimmee said the only complaint she has now is a foggy memory, which many medical professionals say has been a problem.
After getting the all-clear from the health department last week, Kimmee went out to Walmart on Tuesday to buy food for her family. She was wearing a mask and had documentation from the department saying she had recovered.
Kimmee said she was watched on security cameras until she reached the self-checkout line.
There she was told she needed to leave the store.
“I showed them my papers showing I had been cleared, but they didn’t believe me,” she said. “They told me they were going to call the health department and I whipped out my phone and called them myself. I was so mad my voice was shaking, because they did this in front of everyone.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, cases are cleared on a case-by-case basis.
In order to be cleared, one cannot have had a fever for 72 hours, cough or shortness of breath must improve, and at least seven days must pass since symptoms first appeared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.