GREG LOWER
A Chanute city commissioner said Monday evening that he wants to expand incentives for people to build new housing on infill lots.
The commission set a public hearing for Oct. 26 on renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program. The program provides tax rebates to property owners who improve or develop properties and is set to expire at the end of this year.
The rebates cover the increase in property taxes that the improvements would normally cause, starting at 100 percent of the increase and decreasing over 10 years. Commissioner Phil Chaney said some entities offer a full rebate for the period, and he wants to create incentives for new housing.
The commission approved such a project at Monday’s meeting. Property owner Jeff Hammons applied to build a three-bedroom, two-bath house at 1002 W. 4th, which received commission approval.
Commissioners also approved Community Development Block Grant funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act to Opie’s Pizza and Grill in Chanute. The commission approved up to $50,000 to the restaurant.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild questioned how the restaurant’s employment equivalent to full-time was determined based on the number of part-time employees. Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez said it was based on the number of hours to qualify for the upper assistance limit.
He also said the payroll period covered by the grant would be different from the Payroll Protection Program funding the restaurant has already received.
In other business, commissioners approved a change in the city’s sidewalk repair program that City Manager Todd Newman said they hope will speed up the process.
Instead of homeowners paying for the concrete and the city paying for labor, the city will now pay for concrete and the property owners will pay for labor.
Newman said a 20- by four-foot sidewalk four inches deep will cost $120, with a maximum of $600 per project. He said pouring a 50- to 60-foot section of sidewalk is typically an eight-hour project.
The current sidewalk program has 11 projects to finish by the end of the year, Newman said.
Commissioners approved fire protection ordinances for Tioga, Big Creek and Canville townships and appointed David Remboldt to the Downtown Revitalization Committee, which leaves three of the seven seats vacant.
Commissioners approved resolutions to find properties at 418 N. Washington, owned by Herman Hendricks; 1519 S. Highland, owned by Joyce Dinkle; 1008 W. Beech, owned by Danny and Brenda Keel; 25 S. Gretchen, owned by Velva Hall; 1501 S. Edith, owned by Equity Trust Co.; and 1812 S. Edith, owned by Esther Ham, in violation of city codes.
Commissioners voted to discontinue the city’s master agreement with the engineering firm Wilson and Co. In his report, Newman recommended going out for competitive bids.
Newman also requested a work session for 5:30 pm Nov. 2 to discuss city projects. He later said city crews have set a goal to finish renovation of the Santa Fe Park ballfields by Nov. 20.
