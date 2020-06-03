GREG LOWER
Neosho County and Chanute will distribute $301,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding awarded to help businesses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic crisis.
The two entities applied for the maximum of $300,000 each to assist businesses with fewer than 50 employees, and Neosho County also sought an additional $100,000 in food program assistance. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced the grant recipients Tuesday evening.
The state awarded $132,000 in business aid to Chanute, Parsons, Fort Scott, Pittsburg, Coffeyville and Independence and to Bourbon, Labette, Crawford, Allen, Montgomery, Wilson and Cherokee counties. In addition, Neosho County and Cherokee County each received $37,000 in food assistance, Pittsburg received $38,000 and Coffeyville and Independence received $35,000 each.
Matt Godinez with the Chanute Regional Development Authority and the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission said he will meet with the Chanute city commission Monday to discuss the program. Both the Chanute and Neosho County commissions will set their own guidelines for the grants, and Godinez said Chanute businesses will probably apply at the CRDA while county businesses will apply at the county clerk’s office.
The grants will be directed to two categories. One is for businesses of five or fewer employees, which can receive a maximum of $30,000 per company to retain a maximum of $25,000 per job.
The other category is for businesses of six to 50 employees, with a maximum of $25,000 per job and $35,000 per company.
The Department of Commerce received 106 applications totaling more than $32 million and awarded $9 million in grants to 66 communities. The department expects to receive an additional $7 million in a second round of CDBG funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.