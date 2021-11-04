Food truck serving

Royster eighth-grader Curtis Jackson serves up a mushroom Swiss burger.

 Matt Resnick

Matt Resnick 

matt@chanute.com

Royster Middle School students took center stage Wednesday evening, as parents and members of the community were treated to home-cooked fare served up by eighth-graders as part of their eight-week food truck project. 

Students from Family and Consumer Sciences and Careers classes taught by Sheila Foster and Dallas Masoner have been exposed throughout the semester to a host of different career paths offered by the food industry. For this project, students created their own seasonings for various dishes. The students partook in several trial runs prior to the showcase event, during which they were able to receive feedback and modify their dishes. The cuisine from the four separate groups included a pasta dish with breadsticks; mushroom Swiss burger with sweet potato fries and marshmallow sauce; steak and baked potato; and chicken nuggets with mashed potatoes and gravy.

