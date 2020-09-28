GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners will continue budget discussions Wednesday after a lengthy meeting Monday.
Commissioners have until Oct. 25 to hold a public hearing after they republish the budget following Monday’s meeting with department heads, a meeting that sometimes got heated.
David Orr, 2nd District Commissioner, asked Appraiser Robert McElroy to talk over issues with his department, including an employee who posts comments on social media about the commission, Ash Grove Cement Company and the Neosho Ridge Wind project.
Heated moments also erupted from 3rd District Commissioner Gail Klaassen, County Clerk Heather Elsworth and Treasurer Sydney Ball over salary increases.
The commission voted to cut the county attorney’s budget by $20,000 and to cut the Road and Bridge Department funds.
The afternoon budget work session sought to cut $1.14 million in increased expenses. The property tax levy is 43.242 mills, nearly level with last year, but Klaassen said the increased spending is due to COVID-19 relief assistance that may not be available in 2022. She proposed putting half of the money into a contingency fund and reviewing the situation in May.
“I’m not saying spend the money. Let’s put the money aside,” Klaassen said.
Spending is currently 5 percent under budget for this time of year, Orr noted.
The appraiser’s budget is unchanged from last year, but Orr said the office is costing the county millions of dollars.
“I’m really tired of the appraiser’s office,” Orr said.
“My department does what they need to do and they do it on time,” McElroy said, adding that other counties have twice the budget for half the staff.
Ash Grove has filed a protest of its 2019 appraisals. Orr went back to the previous protest six years ago, which the county settled with a four-year repayment plan. He said Ash Grove is now asking for money it could have sought earlier, but did not want to burden the county.
“The past tells us the future,” Orr said. “Ash Grove is one of my worries.”
During the 2014 issue, McElroy was the assistant to Appraiser David Thornton.
McElroy was also cited by critics of the Neosho Ridge Wind electric-generation project over an allegation that property values would decrease up to 40 percent. The figure came from a report that opponents gave to the county commissioners, who asked McElroy to review it. At the time, McElroy said it was possible.
“I never personally said that it was going to go down 40 percent,” McElroy told commissioners Monday. “I don’t know what it’s going to do.”
Orr said the Isaiah Gephardt family has purchased Coover Grain in Galesburg, and urged McElroy to contact them about the Neighborhood Revitalization Program and possible expansion.
After hearing from almost all of the county department heads during Monday’s meeting, Klaassen questioned salary increases for Ball, Elsworth and election clerk Gina Burnett.
“Obviously, our wages are all over the place,” Klaassen said, adding that the increases were too much and she would prefer doing it in stages.
Elsworth said she took offense to that and that Klaassen was disrespectful and unprofessional.
“Our job is important,” Elsworth said.
The increases would bring the three up to around $63,000 per year, comparable to what Sheriff Jim Keath makes. Commissioners discussed the comparative job qualifications and demands.
911 director Lori Nally said she makes $49,000 and Register of Deeds Kathy Milner makes in the $45,000 range, although she would prefer to have an additional part-time employee instead of a salary increase.
The Human Resources department submitted a 4 percent decrease in its budget. The 911 department is 8 percent under budget, and the sheriff’s office is under budget because it is short personnel. Keath said he expects housing, food and medical expenses to increase, but turnover has been lower this year since a previous salary increase.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said much of the increase in his department is to add up to five employees. He currently has two openings and three employees are retiring within the week. Including the landfill and the quarry, the department has 32 employees and uses 20 on-site for chip and seal work.
Brown budgeted $400,000 for the purchase and hauling of rock, if needed. The county bought rock in 2019 following heavy spring rains, which Brown said was the right decision.
“We did the right thing at the right time,” he said. He also allocated a substantial increase for blasting at the quarry.
The commission will increase its spending on the emergency management director’s salary by $6,000 because of state matching requirements. Director Melanie Kent-Culp said the match is based on population and what the state receives, and the county could have to pay it back if it is audited.
Health Department Director Teresa Starr said her department is over budget for this time of year, but has not received COVID-19 aid reimbursement.
“This has been an expensive year for us. It’s not going to get any cheaper,” she said.
“To me, it’s incredible that you’re even close,” Klaassen said.
In other business, the commission voted to participate with the City of Erie on a cost-sharing plan for a project on 4th Street near the county shed. If awarded, a Kansas Department of Transportation grant would pay 75 percent of the cost. Erie would pay $210,725, which the county would match with cash and $60,000 worth of rock.
Brown said KDOT District 4 engineer Wayne Gudmonson said a project to improve US-169 from Humboldt to Earlton will be let next month and work will begin in the spring of 2021.
If so, Chase and Elk roads will likely be unofficial detours and the cost would be double the $140,000 the county spent on 5 1/2 miles around the K-39 project in 2016.
Commissioners approved a CIC invoice for the treasurer and appraiser and the renewal of a contract with Advantage computers. They accepted a bid from Home Savings Bank to finance the courthouse HVAC system for up to $1 million for 60 months at 1.54 percent interest starting in 2022.
Commissioners appointed Doug LaRue to replace John LaRue on the Delos Johnson Levee District.
The commission will meet at 5 pm Wednesday to continue the budget discussion.
