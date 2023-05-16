Royster Middle School’s end-of-year dance Friday evening was moved inside due to what was initially perceived as a potential threat. After deliberating with law enforcement, a Facebook post by a student that mentioned the word “gun” was deemed to not be a threat.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said that district officials came to the same conclusion based on USD 413’s threat assessment protocol, which is not public.
“We went through our threat-assessment protocol and this was deemed to be a non-credible threat,” he said.
Based on that finding, a districtwide alert was not issued to parents.
“We had direct face-to-face communication with parents as they showed up to the dance,” Adams said.
RMS Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Mason further elaborated.
“As students were picked up, there were parents that had questions,” she said. “We did communicate that it was not a credible threat at that point.”
The dance began at 5 pm and Mason was alerted to the issue at approximately 6:15. RMS Principal Don Epps explained that the mention of a weapon via the FB post was vague and was essentially lost in translation in a crossfire of social media discussion. The post derived from a parent of a Royster student that was attempting to locate her kid.
“Between all of that, it really got confusing. Whether it was a miscommunication or inference, that word ‘gun’ was brought up in it,” Epps said, noting that the dialogue also went out on Snapchat. “The family and (their kid) never said that, so somebody just put that in there and it was embellished.”
Epps lauded Mason for quickly ushering the students indoors while the issue was investigated.
“It was a really smart move by her,” Epps said.
Mason said that several parents inquired as to who made the post, with all signs indicating that it was an RMS student. Not all parents were appeased, however.
“We are on our way to pick up Emma from the school,” Amanda Harris said on Facebook Friday night. “Everyone is safe, but we have a bunch of really scared kids now.”
Adams defended the district’s decision to not send an alert, saying that it was best handled by speaking with parents on the spot.
“That was ultimately the best way to proceed. We do not want to strike fear into our parents and create an environment where (students) are afraid to be at the dance or parents feel like they need to pull their children from the dance,” Adams said. “That would have taken away a really good opportunity from our students, as well as families within our community.”
No arrests were made.
“Nobody was ever in danger in any way, shape or form,” Epps said. “We just wanted to be sure that we covered all bases with student safety.”
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester agreed, saying that student safety will always be a top priority. “Everything is going to be treated as a credible threat until we know that the situation is resolved,” he said.
