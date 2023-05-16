Royster 21
Amy L. Hendrickson

Royster Middle School’s end-of-year dance Friday evening was moved inside due to what was initially perceived as a potential threat. After deliberating with law enforcement, a Facebook post by a student that mentioned the word “gun” was deemed to not be a threat. 

Superintendent Kellen Adams said that district officials came to the same conclusion based on USD 413’s threat assessment protocol, which is not public.

