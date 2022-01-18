MATT RESNICK
It has been a disheartening past few weeks for the Royster Middle School and Chanute Elementary School choirs. The groups were informed that the Southeast Kansas Music Educators Elementary and Middle School showcase event, scheduled for this past weekend in Chanute, was a casualty of the current COVID-19 surge.
RMS choir instructor Lance Burnett said it was a devastating setback for his students.
“The students and I are very disappointed,” Burnett said. “Last year, this event didn’t happen because of COVID-19 protocols, so the students were really looking forward to doing it this year.”
Burnett said USD 413 students have been rehearsing for the event since October, while dedicating much of that time outside of regular school hours.
“To put in all that work just to have it canceled days before is devastating,” Burnett said.
Burnett explained the importance of the event.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for students from schools all over southeast Kansas to get together with other dedicated musicians and create incredible music together,” he said. “This experience is vital to encouraging our top singers and instrumentalists, and showing them what is possible in the world of music.”
Burnett said it all boiled down to bad timing. He added that several other USD 413 music instructors were involved in organizing the event, including Mendy Burnett, Ethan Bush, Jan Rogers and Mary Wagoner.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 surge hit at the wrong time and it was canceled due to school closings and administrators from various schools putting a halt to all student activities outside of the school day,” Burnett said. “Keeping students safe is the number one priority, and I know this was a hard decision to make. I look on this as a challenge to overcome, and I will do my best to create those experiences with my students wherever and whenever I can.”
Burnett said he could not be more pleased with the accomplishments of the middle school choir during the 2021-22 school year.
“Our winter concert was fantastic and we had a great turnout,” he said. “I’m most proud of the confidence that the students have gained over the course of the first semester. It takes a lot of courage to sing in front of others, and my students gain courage and confidence with every rehearsal.”
Additionally, the USD 413 Board of Education recognized RMS and CES choir students selected to the district honor choir at its meeting Dec. 10.
“It is always nice to be recognized for a great accomplishment,” Burnett said. “The students who were recognized for being selected for the district honor choir are not only great singers, but also great students. They are positive leaders in our schools, and I am very proud of them.”
The fifth/sixth-grade district honor choir is slated to sing at various locations in Chanute in February. In April, selected USD 413 students are scheduled to compete in the Mid-America Music Festival, held at Pittsburg State University. Also in April, the RMS select choir Vocal Plus is set to perform at Safari Family Fun Day. Vocal Plus will also compete this spring in the Festival of Music in Kansas City. They will wrap the school year with their spring concert May 9.
“My classes are performance-based, and I am thrilled to be a part of the musical experience that these young men and women will have this year,” Burnett said. “As middle school students, they are asked to take on more responsibility than they ever had in elementary school and are having to make choices on how to spend their time. It’s so amazing to see them choose music and dedicate themselves to becoming better at it. The best part is, that self-discipline will carry over into other areas of their life that they decide to apply themselves to.”
