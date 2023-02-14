MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — Members of the USD 258 Board of Education were made aware that the projected start date for Phase 2 of a $17.5 million school bond project has been pushed back. The ballot measure was approved by voters in a special election in May 2022.
A representative from the district’s construction management company, Coonrod and Associates Construction, was on hand for Monday’s monthly BOE meeting, along with members of the Wichita-based architectural firm, GLMV Architecture.
Phase 2 of the project was centered on Humboldt Elementary School. The centerpiece of this phase included the addition of four classrooms, with one of those designated as a slightly larger kindergarten classroom. The blueprint also called for the storm shelter to connect the main building to the elementary school, with the cafeteria also rolled into that plan.
Superintendent Amber Wheeler said she was recently informed by Randy Coonrod that the estimated price tag for Phase 2 is more than the original estimate by $689,000. In total, Phase 2 is roughly $6 million of the total bond issue.
Wheeler cited several reasons for the setback, noting the global pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation.
“I don’t think it’s any surprise that costs have gone up more than what we had originally budgeted for,” she said.
Wheeler and planners have already pivoted away from their originally selected flooring style to a cheaper alternative.
“We’ve taken out a few of those components without having to touch major parts of the (plan),” Wheeler said. “Not only have those gone up in price, but the lead time is so much further out than we had anticipated.”
Further complicating matters is the bidding process since the total has come in over budget. Phase 2 will remain in a holding pattern until the district receives finalized bids for Phase 3 — the middle school and tech building. Prior to making a decision on further cost-cutting measures, Wheeler said that Coonrod will seek an extension on its Phase 2 bidding process.
“That design is done, so they’re going to start that bid process with the intent of seeing how the bids come in for that part of the project,” Wheeler said of Phase 3. “If they come in around where we expected, then we might be okay budget-wise. If they come in high, we’re probably going to have to start looking at what parts of the project that we can maybe do a different way, or are there pieces that we’re going to need to leave out.”
Board President Josh Wrestler inquired about the expanded scope of the project, as the initial plan called for only two classrooms for the elementary school. Wheeler said she wants to leave the classroom component fully intact.
“That’s where we are at,” she said. “I don’t know where we want to go from here, but we at least need to have some conversation about it and if you want to see some numbers to reduce some of that square footage.”
Coonrod indicated that the escalation of prices is concerning.
“I am concerned about mechanical numbers,” he said. “We’re talking about these classrooms and if you can afford them.”
Coonrod quizzed the board on what direction they wanted to proceed during Monday’s meeting.
“We’ve kind of beat this to death at the point it’s gone, and I need chunks or money — one of the two to come out in order to get it there,” he said, noting that chunks were areas of the plan that may need to be omitted. “Just need guidance, but I think we’ve gone as far as we can go without touching square footage.”
Coonrod discussed the storm shelter connectivity element of the plan. “Two classrooms wouldn’t be as much as the connection,” he said. “The connection is a pretty healthy number.”
Wrestler weighed in.
“We wanted the connection so we weren’t sending our kindergartners out in a tornado,” he said.
Wrestler noted that overall safety was pitched by district officials as a platform during the lead-up to the special election. “When we went to the community with this bond it was on a safety factor,” he said. “That’s a big safety factor. You would have to hold my feet to the fire to (remove) that one.”
Coonrod floated the possibility that the district may have to tap into its contingency fund to absorb the added costs.
Wheeler had other thoughts.
“It’s really easy to say that we knew we were going to be a little over, so let’s take it out if Capital Outlay,” she said. “But again, we’re in Phase 2, when Phase 1 was the smallest part of the project. So we’re really not halfway through our big projects.”
Phase 1 entailed office renovation at the fieldhouse as wel as window installation at the district office.“But there’s nothing to say that the next two (bids) will come in where they are supposed to be,” Wrestler said.
Wheeler is now hopeful that the renovations and additions to the elementary school building will be completed by the summer of 2024.
“We were hoping to break ground last month at the elementary school with the intent of getting into the building just after Christmas,” she said. “We anticipate being in by that summer.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.