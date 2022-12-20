The Christmas Cookie Contest was held Saturday at the Main Street Chanute office. Santa Claus was also on hand for children to have their photos taken. The contest had 15 entries judged on Best Decorated, Most Delicious and Most Spirit. Winners in the 18 and under group were Paul Park for Best Decorated and Devin Gentis for Most Delicious and Most Spirit. Esther Kim won Best Decorated, Keri Stewart won Most Delicious and Leslie Vanderpool won Most Spirit in the 19 to 49 age group, while Donna Malson won Most Delicious and Kim Pryor won Best Decorated and Most Spirit in the 50 and over age group.
Community delights in cookie competition
- By Greg Lower | greg@chanute.com
