GREG LOWER
Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths during the past two weeks have bumped Neosho County up to eighth-highest in the state for per capita death rate.
With free testing available and the Christmas holiday coming, the medical officer of the Neosho County Health Department said people who do not have symptoms may still have the disease and should be tested to prevent spreading it to those more vulnerable.
“You don’t want to go and kill grandma,” Dr. Brian Kueser said.
The health department reported Tuesday that 11 Neosho County residents had died from COVID-19, up from three deaths as of Dec. 10.
Neosho County had 136 active cases Tuesday, down from 165 last Thursday. The county totaled 1,077 cases, an increase of 202 since Dec. 10.
Once exposed, COVID-19 takes up to 10 days to incubate and patients usually do not have symptoms for the first three to five days.
Kueser said some people have only mild symptoms during the course of the disease.
“The same thing that you would expect this time of year,” he said, “which is great for those people.”
He said about half of people have mild or no symptoms, but can still unknowingly spread it to others.
Kueser noted that the percentage of positive results from tests is higher in Neosho than nearby counties. He estimated that for every positive result, two to three people may be mild or asymptomatic.
“It’s pure speculation,” he said.
As of Monday’s update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 4,178 people tested negative since the first Neosho County case, or 20.5 percent overall. Kueser did not have more recent percentages.
If people have gatherings of five people, it could lead to exposure to 400. Kueser said it is a good idea to get tested and take other precautions.
“It’s a good idea to wear a mask in general,” he said.
He has seen an uptick during the past couple of weeks of people who wear masks.
“Mandate or not, it’s all about doing the right thing,” Kueser said. “It’s to protect others, not yourself.”
He said people should not ignore problems if they think it will cause capacity issues at hospitals. If someone does not feel well, they should see a doctor but not see other people, Kueser said.
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center has a total of 25 beds and five intensive care unit beds. Kueser said Tuesday the hospital has 22 patients, and there are four ICU beds occupied. The fifth is called a “crash” bed for patients who need to be moved quickly.
Kueser said he tried to transfer a non-COVID patient Monday to Wichita, where they have 160 ICU beds total, but none were available. He was able to transfer the patient to Kansas City.
He said some hospitals have expanded their ICU capacity while others face staffing issues as employees have to be quarantined.
The number of ICU beds reported available fluctuates from day to day. KDHE reported southeast Kansas had a total of 18 beds at five hospitals in southeast Kansas, with 12 occupied by COVID patients and two by other patients. Statewide, 59 hospitals reported 168 COVID and 285 other patients in 747 total ICU beds as of Sunday.
More severe COVID-19 cases can be hospitalized for two to three weeks.
“These people are sick for a long time,” Kueser said.
Saliva tests at Neosho County Community College are free and people can test anonymously with results in two to three days. Kueser said the PCR nasal swab test is the gold standard of reliability with 80 to 85 percent accuracy, although any test will miss some cases.
Rapid testing is available for quicker results, and drive-through tests are available at both NMRMC, Labette Health Clinic and Ashley Clinic.
Kueser said the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel, and he is confident about it and feels the vaccine is safe.
