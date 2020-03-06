The Chanute High School Blue Comet journalism program finished first in the Class 3A/4A Prairie Regional at the KSPA Regional Journalism Contest on Thursday.
Chanute qualified 34 of 38 entries to State, the most in any regional in any class throughout the state. Included in that total are 14 regional champions and nine regional runners-up .
Top 3 Team Results:
1. Chanute 129 2. Girard 33 3. Augusta 32
Team Qualifiers
Chanute 34, Girard 18, Buhler 12, Caney 12, Augusta 11, Neodesha 9, Field Kindley 3
Individual Results
Copy Editing
1st Breuana Duval
2nd Mason Vietti
Sports Writing
1st Jayden Gensweider
3rd Parker Henson
Editorial Cartooning
1st Alyssa Andoyo
HM Haley Angleton
YB Copywriting
2nd Tibernay Beal
HM Riley Goracke
Feature Writing
HM Amanda Stalder
News Writing
1st Amanda Stalder
Cutline Writing
3rd Sophie Osborn
Editorial Writing
1st Jay Brown
2nd John Stanley
YB Sports Writing
1st Jillian Vogel
HM Jayden Gensweider
Academics Photography
1st Sophie Osborn
2nd Jillian Vogel
Advertising
1st Alyssa Andoyo
2nd Hayden Newton
Headline Writing
and Design
1st Mason Vietti
3rd John Stanley
Infographics
1st Amanda Stalder
3rd Hayden Newton
News Page Design
1st Amanda Stalder
2nd Alyssa Andoyo
Photo Illustration
1st Sophie Osborn
2nd Alyssa Andoyo
Sports Photography
3rd Drayton Cleaver
Student Life Photography
1st Sophie Osborn
HM Taylor West
YB Layout
1st Breauana Duval
2nd Alyssa Andoyo
YB Theme and Graphics
2nd Alyssa Ramsey
3rd Breauana Duval and Tibernay Beal
