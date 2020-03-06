The Chanute High School Blue Comet journalism program finished first in the Class 3A/4A Prairie Regional at the KSPA Regional Journalism Contest on Thursday. 

Chanute qualified 34 of 38 entries to State, the most in any regional in any class throughout the state. Included in that total are 14 regional champions and nine regional runners-up .

Top 3 Team Results:

1. Chanute 129  2. Girard 33 3. Augusta 32

Team Qualifiers

Chanute 34, Girard 18, Buhler 12, Caney 12, Augusta 11, Neodesha 9, Field Kindley 3

Individual Results

Copy Editing

1st Breuana Duval 

2nd Mason Vietti

Sports Writing

1st Jayden Gensweider  

3rd Parker Henson

 Editorial Cartooning

1st Alyssa Andoyo 

HM Haley Angleton

 YB Copywriting

2nd Tibernay Beal 

HM Riley Goracke

 Feature Writing

HM Amanda Stalder

 News Writing

1st Amanda Stalder

 Cutline Writing

3rd Sophie Osborn

Editorial Writing

1st Jay Brown 

2nd John Stanley

YB Sports Writing

1st Jillian Vogel 

HM Jayden Gensweider

Academics Photography 

1st Sophie Osborn 

2nd Jillian Vogel

Advertising

1st Alyssa Andoyo 

2nd Hayden Newton

Headline Writing

and Design 

1st Mason Vietti 

3rd John Stanley

Infographics 

1st Amanda Stalder

3rd Hayden Newton

News Page Design 

1st Amanda Stalder 

2nd Alyssa Andoyo

Photo Illustration

1st Sophie Osborn

2nd Alyssa Andoyo

Sports Photography 

3rd Drayton Cleaver

Student Life Photography 

1st Sophie Osborn 

HM Taylor West

YB Layout

1st Breauana Duval 

2nd Alyssa Andoyo

YB Theme and Graphics

2nd Alyssa Ramsey 

3rd Breauana Duval and Tibernay Beal

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments