A Moran man faces sex and drug charges after his arrest Thursday by Chanute police.
Jerry Dean Sager, 62, Moran, was transported to Neosho County jail on rape, aggravated sodomy, criminal restraint, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police received notice of a sexual assault at 8 am Thursday and located the suspect at a residence along with a vehicle registered to him. Officers deployed police K9 Nalu.
Arrests on firearms, drug charges
A Chanute man was arrested Sunday on firearms charges after officers discovered a stolen AR-15 rifle and a semi-automatic pistol.
Wesley Wade Wilson, 30, Chanute, was transported to Neosho County jail on charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen property. Officers made a traffic stop at about 10:20 am Sunday in the 100 block of north Forest and deployed police K9 Nalu.
