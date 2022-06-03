STU BUTCHER
The rebirth of the Top Gun franchise has stirred the pot of memories for Chanute Navy veteran Travis Jones.
Top Gun was released on May 16, 1986. Top Gun: Maverick was released 36 years later on May 27, after facing multiple delays.
Jones served at Lemoore Naval Air Station from 2000-2005, smack dab in the middle of the release of the two movies.
Both his daughter Kalyn, 20, and son, Darron, a senior, were born at the Naval hospital at Lemoore.
The Chanute native saw the blockbuster film with his family on opening weekend.
“I tried to talk my wife into holding out until we were on vacation, but we couldn’t hold out,” Jones said.
They went on Memorial Day.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “It was a good movie.”
There is a connection to the California-based Lemoore in the movie.
“The pilots who are going to be the new crew to pull this mission are gathering at the bar — the female pilot has this on her flight suit,” Jones said, pointing to the Black Aces emblem on his hat. “That was the squad I was in. Another pilot comes in and they say, ‘Oh, we didn’t know you were coming from Lemoore today.’”
The pilots were at North Island near San Diego where Jones also spent some time.
“All the aviation squadrons for the west coast are home ported at Lemoore.” Jones said.
In the Navy, Jones was a PH (photojournalist), what they now call an illustrated draftsman.
“With my rank, I was attached to the squadron — when they go on their bomb runs in the movie and they are painting the target, they are using what they call Forward Looking Infared Pod with a camera and a laser. That’s what we worked on. We had a crew of five of us. We worked with SHARP (Shared Aerial Reconnaissance Pod), a camera that took imagery from 40,000 feet. We loaded and unloaded them on the aircraft throughout the day.”
Has he been back to his old stomping grounds?
“I’ve been threatening to.” Jones said. “I need to take the kids back there and show them where they were born. Kalyn was five when we moved and Darron wasn’t a year old yet. It’s definitely going to happen.”
