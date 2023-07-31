Taylor Noyce

Taylor Noyce began her new position as interim health department director last week. In this photo, she sits in her office. 

 

Taylor Noyce, RN, has stepped into a new role as the interim director of the Neosho County Health Department.

“I am very blessed to be given this opportunity and to have such an amazing staff to help support me and work with me to build on what we already have as a solid foundation,” Noyce said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments