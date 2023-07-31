Taylor Noyce, RN, has stepped into a new role as the interim director of the Neosho County Health Department.
“I am very blessed to be given this opportunity and to have such an amazing staff to help support me and work with me to build on what we already have as a solid foundation,” Noyce said.
Noyce, who stepped up from her former position as infectious disease epidemiology nurse, began the new position last week for a period of 60 days following the approval of the Neosho County Commission at its meeting last Tuesday.
Noyce wears many hats as director.
“Looking over the safety and well being of staff,” Noyce explained of her role duties. “Helping them oversee their personal programs/grants.”
“We’re all super close so we help each other out in all these different areas,” she added. “It’s hard to say that I just do one thing when I get help from all of the others.”
Noyce replaced Teresa Starr, who pursued other opportunities elsewhere.
Noyce is originally from the Dallas area. She graduated with her associate’s degree at Neosho County Community College in 2017. At Pittsburg State University, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2020.
Family and school brought her to Kansas. Noyce has two kids: Aubree, 10, and Jace, 7.
“Being able to work with the staff and having such a positive morale and building bridges with other (entities),” Noyce said was her favorite part so far in her new position.
The health department staff plans to continue to build programs and build on old bridges and create new bridges with the community.
Last week, the health department held a vaccination clinic for youths.
“Paula (immunization nurse) did amazing with that. Paula and Stacy (maternal child health director) both,” Noyce said.
“So they kind of go hand in hand with getting babies, moms, kiddos all in here for specific reasons,” she added. “They usually partner up a lot with their programs.”
Teamwork is pivotal at the health department.
“That’s a huge thing,” said Noyce, who has worked at the health department for about a year and a half.
There will be a drive-through clinic for flu shots at the beginning of October. For people who seek a COVID-19 vaccination, Noyce advises people to call the health department ahead of time at (620) 431-5770.
The Neosho County Health Department in Chanute is located at 320 E. Main St.
