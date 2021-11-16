Matt Resnick
TOPEKA — Kansans pay more for groceries than 49 of 50 states.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, however, recently announced a plan to eliminate the state’s sales tax on food, dubbed “Axe the Food Tax.”
Kansas’ 6.5 percent food sales tax rate is second only to Mississippi, and Kansas is one of only seven states in the nation to fully tax groceries. In contrast, Missouri’s food sales tax rate checks in at 1.225 percent.
“Taxing groceries hurts our families … hurts our businesses … and it hurts our mission to make Kansas the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family,” said Janis Lee, co-chair of the governor’s Council on Tax Reform, in a recent editorial published by the Topeka Capital-Journal.
Lee noted that repealing the food sales tax is a no brainer. She also believes the effort has bipartisan support.
“Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature have agreed for years that food sales tax relief is essential,” she said. “We urge lawmakers to follow her lead and pass a clean, standalone bill this legislative session.”
The governor held a press briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss her plan. Kelly, who was previously in the Kansas legislature prior to assuming her current role, called the plan a longtime dream of hers.
“While we have the second-highest state food sales tax in the country, when you add our 6.5 percent to the local food sales tax — Kansas is actually the highest food sales taxed state in the country,” Kelly said in her opening remarks. “And we’re going to change that.”
Kelly said legislation is being drafted to completely eliminate the sales tax assessed on groceries. She anticipates that under her plan, a family of four will save at least $500 a year on grocery bills.
“That’s a significant amount of money for a lot of our families and will make a huge difference in people’s lives,” she said. “And thanks to the fiscally-responsible decisions we made before and during the pandemic, we can cut the food sales tax and keep Kansas’ budget intact.”
Kelly said the overall estimated fiscal impact the bill would have each year on the state is in the neighborhood of $450 million, but that it will have a minimal fiscal impact on local governments.
“In terms of the impact on locals, this bill will have no impact,” she said. “The local sales tax rates are set by the local officials and there will be nothing in this bill that would impact their ability to continue to control those rates in concert with their citizens.”
Kelly is delighted that her plan will not require the pilfering of resources from other state agencies.
“We won’t be taking any funding from our public schools,” she said.
Kelly added that her administration will continue to shut down the bank of KDOT. Those remarks were in reference to her predecessor’s exorbitant cash transfers out of the state highway fund.
“We have been very responsible over the past three budget cycles,” she said. “As people know, we have fully funded our schools and we are on the brink of actually closing the bank of KDOT, so we will no longer be robbing the highway fund to fill holes in the system.
“We’ll continue to really resource up our foster care system. We’ll be able to continue all of my priorities, even with the elimination of the sales tax. And we won’t need to raise any other tax to cover the expense — we have got the money.”
Kelly said revenues that have rolled in over the past year have exceeded her administration’s estimates.
“Every single month for a solid year,” she said. “We anticipate that some of that’s going to fall off as we move past the impact of the (COVID-19) stimulus funds. But much of that is now embedded in our state budget.”
The administration has experienced tremendous success with economic development that has ushered in over $7 billion in new capital investments, while also creating 30,000 new jobs, Kelly said.
“So with all of that, I’m very comfortable that we can fully eliminate this sales tax on food without jeopardizing any other services,” she said, “and be able to sustain it for years to come.”
Kelly was asked why she didn’t announce the plan sooner, as she’s held office since 2018. She replied that she’s incredibly fiscally conservative, and that this opportunity did not present itself until the current budget cycle.
“I don’t like to spend money I don’t have, and it really was until this time in this budget cycle that I was very comfortable that we have the revenues to cover the elimination of the food sales tax,” she said. “We’re just in good financial shape. We’re solid, this is sustainable, and just the right time to do it.”
Kelly also noted that her plan would eliminate the food sales tax in one fell swoop, as opposed to phasing it out.
“There’s been discussion about eliminating it in phases, but we don’t need to do that,” Kelly said. “We have the money available to us right now to fully eliminate the 6.5 percent state sales tax on food.”
Depending on how things transpire during the legislative session, it could become law as early as April 1, with July 1 as the more likely date.
“So it will go away as soon as the bill becomes law and the law takes effect,” she said.
There have been signs of bipartisan support, according to Kelly.
“In years past when attempts have been made to reduce the food sales tax, there has been support,” she said. “Not enough, but some support from both sides of the aisle. Given what the Speaker of the House and Senate President have both said, I am optimistic that we will have bipartisan support.”
Kelly said the real trick will be navigating the bill cleanly through the legislative session.
“That means that this bill is introduced as a total elimination of the Kansas state sales tax on food,” she said. “And that nothing else gets married to this bill, so we can implement it even sooner.”
