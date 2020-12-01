CONNIE WOODARD
In the race for the Rocket Cup, Royster seventh and eighth graders have been squaring off against each other for a month to see who could score the most points by Thanksgiving.
In the weekly Rocket Cup challenge, each class earns points by having the highest attendance, least number of tardies, best character (respect, responsibility) and fewest discipline referrals.
While sixth graders continue to lead the race to the Rocket Cup, approaching a 3,000-point goal, the two older classes have lagged behind. Royster Principal Don Epps, the master of motivation, issued a specific challenge to the seventh and eighth graders. Whichever class racked up the most points between Halloween and Thanksgiving would get their class year – 2025 or 2026 – shaved into the side of his head.
For two weeks the eighth graders led the way, but it was a tight race with only 30 points separating the two grades. Then the eighth graders surged ahead 150 points while the seventh graders added 100 – making it a 20 point difference between the two. Then the seventh graders put the pedal down, racking up 210 points compared to the eighth graders’ 90.
With the final week’s points tallied Dec. 1, the seventh graders surpassed their previous efforts with a 300 point gain over the eighth graders’ 150 points resulting in a final score of 600 points to 500 points from Halloween to Thanksgiving.
The Class of 2026 earned 100 points for no discipline referrals in the final week, Epps said. That’s the maximum in that category. They also earned 80 points for good character, 40 points for attendance and 80 points for low tardies, which jumped their total by 300 points.
The biggest loss for the eighth graders was in attendance, with a zero in that category last week.
“We’re trying to measure the things all employers value” and use class competition as a motivator, Epps cited as the reason behind the Rocket Cup challenge.
Each class is measured weekly on:
Attendance – employers want you there
Tardies – employers want you there on time
Character – employers want responsible employees who are respectful
Discipline Referrals – employers don’t want employees who cause problems
As Epps took a seat in the school’s front hallway, CHS cheerleading coach Janzen Hall stepped forward with a cape and hair clippers in her hands.
Athletic Director Chris Shields applied the finishing touches to the number 2620, adding bright red lipstick to accentuate the numbers.
Getting up from his chair, Epps pointed at the camera and reminded the students watching that the race is NOT over.
”The race continues and we’ll come up with new challenges,” he said.
The principals will plan something special for the sixth graders who will be the first class to reach the 3,000 point milestone in December.
”Tell the sixth graders I’ll be accepting ideas from them,” Epps said. “They can share their thoughts during lunch time.”
