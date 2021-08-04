Tribune staff
In the small world department: Canada’s Andre de Grasse won the Olympic gold medal Wednesday in the men’s 200 meters five years after finishing second to Usain Bolt, ending a string of close calls for the 26-year-old.
The sprinter began his college track career at Coffeyville Community College in Southeast Kansas before transferring to USC. In Tokyo, de Grasse won in a national-record time of 19.62 seconds, holding off two Americans for the medals.
Kenneth Bednarek won silver in a personal-best 19.68 seconds, and 2019 world champion and race favorite Noah Lyles took bronze in 19.74. Erriyon Knighton, the youngest member of the US men’s track team at 17, placed fourth in 19.93.
At Coffeyville, de Grasse won five NJCAA National Titles in 2013 and 2014. In the 2013 NJCAA Outdoor Nationals, he bested former Garden City athlete Tyreek Hill (pictured), now a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Interesting, right?
