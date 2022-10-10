Richard “Dick” Purdy, who coached Chanute Blue Comet football until 1967, has passed in Green Valley, Ariz.
Purdy, 88, was known to play softball into his 80s.
He was born April 11, 1934, and died October 6, 2022.
Purdy took his coaching talents to Shawnee Mission West from Chanute in 1967 and led the Vikings to championship games in 1971, 1972, 1973 and 1976, winning the title in 1972. He stepped away from high school football in 1981 to spend two years as an assistant at the University of Kansas before coming back to the prep ranks at Lee’s Summit in 1983. He then moved to Lawrence in 1990 where he led the Chesty Lions to five titles in six years from 1990-1995, including four straight.
He was inducted in 2015 into the first class of the Greater KC Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
When Purdy finished his more than four decade career in 1999, he had a career record of 270-138-5.
The Hall of Fame has a permanent home at Arrowhead Stadium with the inductees from each year listed on a special display.
A full obituary has not yet been announced by Neptune Society, Tucson, Ariz., but services are scheduled for 1 pm Saturday in Green Valley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.