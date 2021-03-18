SALINA — Chanute High School student Alexander Rodriguez was announced by Kansas Wesleyan as one the spring winners of the Bill McMosley scholarship competition. The competition was held in a virtual setting during late February.
Rodriguez will be a part of KWU’s debate and forensics program as a Psychology or Political Science major. His scholarship was $93,400.
Other winners were Madeleine Johnson (Hugoton/Hugoton HS); Abril Vazquez-Ortiz (Wichita/Wichita Southeast); Katrina Barragree (Kansas City/Saint James Academy).
“These four individuals add to our fantastic incoming class,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “They each bring unique gifts and talents to campus, and we look forward to them joining the Coyote pack in August.”
The Bill McMosley Scholarship Competition honors the long-time KWU Director of Bands, a stint that ran from 1999–2013, and was heavily involved in other musical events and educational efforts in the region. He passed away in June 2020.
