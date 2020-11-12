GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County commissioners voted to mandate the wearing of facemasks during Thursday’s election canvass.
The commission voted 2-1 to rescind its earlier vote, which opted out of a statewide mask mandate, and to opt into the mandate during a special meeting Thursday afternoon. The commission met Thursday morning to canvass provisional ballots from the Nov. 3 election.
The mandate to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will take effect Nov. 23, the Monday following the commission’s next scheduled meeting.
The temperature of the room rose during discussion by the commissioners and Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr. Commissioner Gail Klaassen, who voted against the mandate, took issue with the amount of advance notice before Thursday’s special meeting.
Commissioner David Orr requested the meeting Wednesday, which was a legal holiday. He said it was in response to a letter last weekend signed by 12 doctors with Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and Ashley Clinic, requesting that the commission take action to approve the mandate.
“This is a measure we all must take,” the letter said, and warning that healthcare systems are at capacity.
Orr said when the county opted out of the statewide mandate, Neosho County had only two cases. He noted a survey posted Thursday afternoon on the “We Are Chanute” Facebook page, which at that time showed 205 responses in favor and 61 opposed.
“I am personally getting flustrated [sic] that we are not doing anything about it,” Orr said.
Starr said she had not received a copy of the letter, and Klaassen said she would like to have the doctors in the letter come to a commission meeting.
A major discussion was how a mandate would be enforced. Klaassen said it would be better to have municipalities set a mandate so their police departments could enforce it.
She said she was proud of people who wear masks, but also said it provides a false sense of security.
“A mask is not 100 percent,” Klaassen said. “If they are at risk, they need to stay out of public.”
“My recommendation is that we do what the people want,” Starr said. “Why mandate something that you can’t control? How am I going to handle it?
“There’s some things I can control. I can control quarantine.”
Orr said Allen County is notifying employers about people who test positive, which Klaassen and Starr said is a violation of health privacy laws.
“Each city can regulate themselves,” Klaassen said, adding that counties that have mandated mask use have higher COVID-19 case numbers.
“Let’s leave it up to the cities,” Commissioner Paul Westhoff said.
Starr said the City of Parsons levies fines against businesses that allow customers without masks.
“Give me the resources to back it up,” Klaassen said.
“The quantities are too great now,” Orr said.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth read a text from County Attorney Linus Thuston where he said he would prosecute it like any other crime, but he would prefer a local mandate to the governor’s mandate.
Chanute officials announced they were closing offices in the Memorial Building to the public as a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Commissioners said they would like to meet with the county attorney, sheriff and Chanute City Manager Todd Newman at the next meeting.
“I am not ready to put something into place,” Klaassen said.
Commissioners initially met Thursday to canvass the Nov. 3 election. They worked through 321 provisional ballots and 12 ballots sent from overseas by members of the military, which election clerk Gina Burnett said is more overseas ballots than received in the past.
A tally of write-in votes will be posted on the county website. The results remain unofficial until the statewide canvass, which Burnett said has not been scheduled. Counties have until Nov. 16 to conduct their own canvasses.
Many of the rejected ballots included voters who were not registered in Neosho County. Some voters did not cast ballots at their proper polling place, but dropped in wherever they saw a “vote here” sign.
It wasn’t specified how the voters received a ballot at the wrong polling place.
