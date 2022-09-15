HUMBOLDT — Come to the ballpark on Saturday and a glove is not necessary.
Humboldt Historic Preservation Alliance will host a vintage baseball game at Walter Johnson Field with an 1860s-era baseball game between the Topeka Westerns and the Wichita Bull Stockings.
Before the game at noon, a free lunch of hotdogs, chips and drinks will be handed out.
Humboldt’s Wayne Smith, 91, will deliver the ceremonial first pitch.
The game, scheduled at 1 pm, features unique rules. Tom Rutledge of HHPA notes the ball is soft enough that it can be handled by bare hands and most guys do not wear gloves. He added that the ball is firm enough that it can be popped by the bat.
A batter (or striker) is asked to specify where the pitcher (hurler) should deliver the pitch.
And any ball that’s caught after a single bounce still counts as an out.
Rutledge said the Westerns have been invited to play an exhibition next summer on the “Field of Dreams” complex in Dyersville, Iowa, site of the famed 1989 Kevin Costner movie of the same name.
