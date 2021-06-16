Tribune staff
The leader of the Trans Am Bike Race rode through Chanute Wednesday morning, with the rest of the field to follow.
Kraig Pauli, 54, of Milwaukee, Ore., leads the field of bicyclists traveling the TransAmerica Trail bicycle route from Astoria, Ore., to Yorktown, Va.
The race started 10 days ago with 36 men, two women and four pairs, but 12 riders have been scratched. The riders are self-supported and do not travel in groups.
Pauli started at 7 am Wednesday in Eureka and traveled through Pittsburg. He has averaged 251.8 miles per day over the 10 days, which included two rest days.
Next behind Pauli Wednesday morning was Evan Deutsch from Portland, Ore., and in third was David Tschan of Switzerland.The 4,300-mile TransAmerica Trail opened in 1976 and is the oldest bicycle route in the US.
