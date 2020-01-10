DAVID MINK
For the Tribune
At Chanute Elementary School, teaching isn’t a solitary effort.
“Our Professional Learning Communities meet once a week,” said CES Principal Eric Hoops. “They meet in collaborative sessions and talk about strategies, best practices, things that have worked for them and things that haven’t … all so we can help each student rise to their highest level.”
The teachers at CES aren’t alone. They work together to form educational communities that help the school and the student body as a whole. But they also aren’t alone in the district. PLCs are active in every school throughout USD 413, according to Tracy Maring, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.
“It’s an ongoing process where our teachers work collaboratively in cycles,” Maring said. “I like to think of it like prepping for Friday night football. We practice with our teams, we evaluate players, and then the big assessment comes on Friday night. And then you do it all over again, getting ready for the next big game.”
These PLCs exist across the district, formed according to grade level at the elementary level and based on subject at the middle and high school levels. The district follows a PLC structure created by Solution Tree, a national professional development and education company.
“This is continuous, job-embedded learning for educators,” Maring said. “We’re always learning, and we’re never satisfied with doing just what we’ve been doing. That’s really the basis of what a PLC is.”
Maring said the PLC structure helps teachers reach as many students as possible by effectively crowd-sourcing the teaching process to other professionals in the same discipline. Because all students learn differently – and all teachers teach differently – providing those educators with a structure to teach each other and help one another benefits everyone.
“We recognize that we can’t do this alone,” Maring said. “The job is too big for us to hope that what we teach just sticks. We have to do this as a collaborative culture. We can no longer simply hope that kids learn. We have to know that they are learning.”
At the elementary level, more than 20 educators meet in grade-level subgroups each week to address practices, said Hoops. They work together to talk about overall educational strategies as well as specific strategies for working with challenging students.
“It’s definitely beneficial for them,” Hoops said. “When they get together, they can create strategies for teaching those students and get rid of strategies that haven’t been working. And it’s those successful strategies that are used to help those students and bring them up.”
Maring agrees.
“It’s the goal of the entire district to ensure that all students are learning at their highest levels,” Maring said. “And by using these PLCs, our educators can focus on making sure all our students are learning – not that all our students are being taught.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.