Chanute police arrested a man Saturday who allegedly tried to punch an officer and vandalized a police car.
Jeremy Peavy, 39, Chanute, was arrested after a disturbance in the 1100 block of south Central and was transported to the Neosho County Jail.
Peavy showed officers a large knife in his possession, but never came at them with it. He reportedly began to yell and scream at the officers, with Peavy attempting to strike officers with his fist. Officers found a patrol car parked in the area that had been vandalized and witnesses said Peavy did the damage.
Formal charges filed in District Court list felony criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $25,000 to a 2014 Dodge Charger and misdemeanor criminal damage of less than $1,000 to a chicken coop owned by Kimberly Haynes. Penalties include five to 17 months in prison and up to $100,000 in fines, and bond was set at $1,500.
Misdemeanor charges of interference with a law officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct also were filed in District Court and bond on those charges was set at $2,500.
