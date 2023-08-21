In September, the Chanute Community Theatre will perform “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” at the Chanute Memorial Auditorium, 101 S. Lincoln.
Show dates are 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29; and 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and 31. Tickets are $15.
Malakai Bates will star as Aslan; Jillian Wilson will be the White Witch; Hadassah Burnett will play Lucy; Josiah Bates will be Edmund; Sadie Cunningham will assume the role of Susan; Nathan Stanley will be Peter; Ryan Bearrick will perform as Mr. Beaver; Victoria Acuna-Rice will play Mrs. Beaver; Daniel Stanley will be the Unicorn; Laura Parish will play the role of Centaur; Kevin Houseworth will be Tumnus; Ethan Bush will star as Fenris Ulf; Kaitlyn Coulton will be the Dwarf; Santa Claus will play Father Christmas; Lillian Strang will be Elf; and Courtney Schoonover will play the role of the White Stag. Andy Acker is directing the performance and Martha McCoy is the producer. Stage manager is Jenice Woods.
The performance, which is based upon C.S. Lewis’ story and dramatized by Joseph Robinette, is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.
