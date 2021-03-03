GREG LOWER
A national controversy has emerged over children’s books, including some that are in the Chanute Public Library.
Tuesday, the company that holds the rights to books by Dr. Seuss announced it would cease publication and licensing for six titles, five of which are in the Chanute Public Library collection.
Children’s Librarian Kandi Wilson said the books were checked out before the announcement. Tuesday was also the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, who wrote under the pen name Dr. Seuss. Since 1998, the day has been observed as part of Read Across America week.
The books at the Chanute library are “And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” The library does not have “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” which also was withdrawn.
According to the announcement, the books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Wilson said online sales of the titles have been withdrawn from Amazon.
The decision has also drawn a backlash from people who consider it a result of the so-called “cancel culture.”
The library has 109 items from Dr. Seuss, including video, audio, collected editions and multiple copies of the same titles. Wilson said she has not received complaints about those titles.
“The books are a little bit odd,” she said. “Personally, I like the rhyme-y part of it. People either like them or they don’t.”
Controversy is nothing new to children’s literature, and books like “Mary Poppins” and “Huckleberry Finn” have often been targeted because of racial references. “Little House on the Prairie,” author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s childhood memories of living in southeast Kansas, has also received criticism.
Wilson said the library does not often get complaints, but when it does people can take them to the director. She does not remember pulling a book because of a complaint, but sometimes a book may be shifted to the Young Adult section because of its topic or inappropriate pictures.
She said patrons have to look at the era when a book was written. “And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street” was Geisel’s first book, published in 1937, and Wilson said Geisel tried to revise it, but was not satisfied with the results. The library also has the 1941 movie “Dumbo” that has been criticized for racial portrayals, along with a 2019 version.
“Uncle Tom’s Cabin” is in the Young Adult section, partly because of the difficulty of its 1850s writing style. Wilson said some readers can handle it, while other books in the YA section have concepts that may be above them.
The books are not checked out often, but Wilson said she expects people will want to see what the controversy is about. She said it is up to the parents to police what their children read.
