GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners appointed the Parks Director Monday evening to serve as interim city manager.
Parks Director Todd Newman will replace current City Manager Jeff Cantrell in May when Cantrell leaves to take the city manager position in Hutchinson.
Newman has worked for the city for nine years and has been parks director since 2014. For about a year, he has also been director of the Chanute Recreation Commission.
The commission appointed Newman after three executive sessions that totaled almost an hour.
Newman said he wasn’t sure what the city would do in regard to his CRC position.
Monday’s meeting was held in the Alliance Room at the Memorial Building to allow people attending to have more space as a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Attendance at this and the previous meetings was limited and those who wanted to make public comment were asked to contact those at the meeting by email.
In other business, the commission gave a consensus to temporarily close the municipal court in response to the Kansas Supreme Court’s precautions on the pandemic. District Court activity has also been limited.
Commissioners accepted a bid from Commercial Bank to finance the city’s new aerial platform firetruck at 2.25 percent interest. Mayor Jacob LaRue abstained from the vote.
In his report, Cantrell said the city’s fiber optic is advancing despite a problem with splitters. He said the project has major work along Plummer and has signed up 180 customers between the two neighborhoods hooking up.
Cantrell reported on the city’s work staffing to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus. He said officials expected emergency responders to face exposure to the disease at some point, but one of the first city employees was in the water department. He said the police are dealing with an increasing number of crimes of opportunity coming from the pandemic.
Cantrell also reported on progress with the city’s dispatch center. He said although he is trying to calm conversations with the county, he feels the city operation should be able to meet its planned start date.
County officials have asked the city to commit to a one-year contract if it cannot start its own dispatching on time, or else the county would discontinue service.
The city has hired a 911 director, but Cantrell was not able to introduce the new director because of the pandemic.
Cantrell reported he is not confident the city will be able to open the municipal swimming pool on schedule because of social distancing needs and other factors related to the pandemic. He said other cities are having the same issues, but Chanute will still have its spray park available at Highland Park.
