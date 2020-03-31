Neosho County Community College Dean of Instruction Sarah Robb was busy last week training her teaching staff on new technologies in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced employees around the nation to work from home.
With NCCC’s 58 full-time professors and more than 100 adjuncts eager to get the show on the road without face-to-face teaching, Robb was readying instructors and answering questions for three days on technologies that will be used for online classes. Those include Zoom Video Communications, Camtasia and Smart Notebook.
Zoom is a remote conferencing service. Camtasia is a software suite used for creating video tutorials and presentations. And Smart Notebook is a software that assists users in creating interactive presentations.
While these technologies will help NCCC instructors facilitate education on a full-time basis for now – government officials have mandated schools be closed and others remain home unless their outside employment is deemed essential – Robb pointed out the challenges of online instruction for professors.
“It is quite difficult for our faculty members to do that,” Robb said. “The curriculum that they have developed in a certain modality is designed for that modality; however, all of the outcomes are met regardless of the modality. Is it a difficult transition? Yes. It is impossible? No, certainly not.”
Other obstacles instructors face when teaching online are communication barriers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers were able to address students like anyone else: by directly speaking to each other. But with remote instruction, communication is done via email, file transfers or feedback in the learning management system.
“Sometimes negotiating the communication is difficult for instructors and students,” Robb said. “Students aren’t used to that style of communication either.”
What’s more, the transition of classes from the classroom to online affects the kind of courses that NCCC offers, which include welding, construction and health programs that require face-to-face clinical classes. For those types of classes in this unprecedented pandemic, Robb said the courses halted with incomplete contracts, as students will be able to finish those specific classes at a later time.
Another potential difficult situation for students is the adjustment of test-taking methods.
Meanwhile, the transition may not be as difficult for all. Several instructors at the college have been teaching online for quite some time and are adept at handling this change.
For lifetime fitness instructor Steve Murry, none of his instruction planning is any different than what he is used to.
“Mine are no different,” Murry said. “I teach six sections of online all the time and two face-to-face. So I notice zero difference.”
Extended spring break just ended and Monday was the first day for students for the spring semester. Robb, who has worked at NCCC for 14 years, said her staff is doing an exceptional job in adjusting on the fly.
“I haven’t had any complaints today (Monday), I haven’t had any yet,” Robb said. “It’s a little early to say how it’s going. But I have been thoroughly impressed by our faculty and impressed with their flexibility, their adaptability and their creativity with how this semester is going to end. I’m really proud of them.”
