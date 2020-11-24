Thoughts on mask mandate
Recently I read in the Chanute Tribune the Neosho County Commissioners’ decision to reverse the Governor’s order related to the wearing of face masks for the county. I also read the concerns of trying to enforce such a mandate. All understandable issues.
However, what I have heard from the businesses is that since the county won’t place a mandate, they can’t exclude people from shopping in the store without a mask. I have also been told businesses can demand a shirt and shoes to enter their business and as such, they can require customers to wear a mask. It’s not considered discriminatory. I don’t know who is right about this issue, but no one wants to “make” someone do it. We all want for us to agree.
Small communities hate conflict and no business wants to turn people away nor do they want their employees to get sick. Seems we just can’t agree on the road forward. I just don’t understand why anyone would not want to wear a mask to protect others and themselves. I did think for those with conditions that prevent them from wearing masks, a face shield might be an idea worth exploring. I know it’s not as effective as a mask, but better than nothing and certainly more effective than a “star.” Yes I am aware of the reference.
What really struck me as sad was the comments by Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr. She said she and her staff were receiving death threats for recommending the wearing of masks for public safety. As a result she did not want a mandate for masks as this would likely increase these death threats. That just seems out of character for this community because threats are what criminals do. As such I would think these death threats could be traced from the phone calls made and the persons making them charged if so inclined. But again I am not an expert on such matters. I just know I added the Health Department to my prayer list along with those working with the sick in our crowded hospitals to those affected by COVID. I ask those of you concerned for these heroes to please join me. There is power in prayer you know.
As far as surveys, this week on WIBW, the question of support for face masks being required was asked of the public and 74 percent supported the requirement of masks and 24 did not. I guess it’s all in who you ask and where. Maybe, just maybe, those who do support the wearing of masks are staying away from places where they see people not wearing masks. I try to.
Finally, why can’t the mask mandate be enforced? It seems other areas are. A COVID test (about $190) and a video of our hospitals crowded with this virus might be a logical consequence. I know; at least 24 percent of the community won’t agree. However, I suspect we can all agree, the vaccination can’t come soon enough. The question here is, who will be first?
But it’s all just a few thoughts from a local consumer.
Vickie McDonald-Winans
Chanute
A letter to residents of Neosho County and Chanute
With COVID cases in Kansas rising and absences increasing, how can Chanute Public Schools still be holding school? There is a reason. Our COVID strategy is working as designed.
The number of students and staff who’ve contracted COVID is relatively low. However, the students and staff placed on quarantine is significant because the district is following its strategy, using contact tracing and placing in quarantine those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, thereby minimizing the potential risk of spreading COVID within Chanute Public Schools.
In fact, at a recent gating meeting of health professionals and school administrators, Neosho Memorial said that the cases they’re seeing were not coming from within the public schools.
The Kansas Department of Health, CDC and medical researchers suspect that the spread of cases result from public gatherings. Specifically, mass gatherings of non-household members who may have attended events such as:
• Weddings
• Restaurants/bars without social distancing or mask requirements
• Funerals
• Halloween and other holiday public/family gatherings
Businesses, churches, organizations - everyone in the community - have a role in slowing the spread of this virus. Simple health measures do work. Wear a mask, keep your distance from others, avoid large gatherings and wash hands often. It might be a nuisance; yet wearing a mask protects OTHERS and keeps the public schools open.
These restrictions have been hard on everyone. In Neosho County, relatives have been barred from attending funerals for loved ones, nursing homes have limited visitors, grandparents viewed newborns only through a window, and healthy young people have ended up in the emergency room.
Our students need to be in school. Should absences continue to rise; students will only attend school twice a week. Activities will be cancelled. That’s not “Students First” for parents or children.
We believe the best place for our students is to be in school. In-school instruction keeps student minds engaged, enhances their social-emotional well-being and allows par-ents to continue working. By using quarantine as a tool to reduce the possible spread of COVID, we, as a community, follow protective measures, USD 413 can continue to do what it does best, putting “Students First!”
Let’s do unto others what is best for others, and keep all Neosho County residents from the highchair to the nursing home healthy.
City of Chanute, Chanute USD 413, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Ashley Clinic, Erie Police Department, Neosho County Sheriff, Neosho County Emergency Management,
