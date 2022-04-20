MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School’s junior and senior classes have joined forces to set the stage for Saturday night’s prom. Doors open at 6 pm, with the event getting underway at 7 in the CHS gym.
The junior class has worked throughout the week to transform the auxiliary gym into a grand setting, while the senior class has been tasked with organization of the after-prom activities.
“The junior class has been awesome,” said prom sponsor Mandy Duling, adding that students began preparations the morning of Good Friday, removing items from storage.
The junior volunteers have spent three hours nightly this week constructing props and other decorations.
“We’re trying to make this gym look totally different, and so far they’ve done a great job,” Duling said. “Each night we give the kids different tasks for what we need to get done.”
Prior to the construction phase, members of the junior class put forth themes for which fellow students could vote. Once selected, they conducted further research into transforming the theme into reality. Duling declined to divulge details of the theme, saying they were attempting to keep it under wraps until prom night.
“They went through magazines and (searched) online and found all the stuff to create that vision,” Duling said.
Brinley Bancroft was instrumental in the planning phase.
“We wanted to be original and do something that CHS hasn’t done before,” she said. “Now we’re making our vision come to life.”
“This is something you look forward to your junior year,” said Kamri Naff.
Fellow junior Gavin Fiene worked with several other students Tuesday night, draping fabric throughout the rafters.
“Since I’m going to prom, it just feels right to help out with the setup,” Fiene said.
While the junior class is adhering to tradition, the senior class’ inclusion of after-prom responsibilities differs from past years. Organization of the event has previously been handled by the USD 413 Foundation. Foundation President Cassie Cleaver said the senior class formed an after-prom committee, and was given a budget that was funded by sponsors. The committee chose Royster Middle School for the event, since it was a cost-free location. The senior committee also opted for a $5 cover charge, which Cleaver said goes towards the cost of commemorative T-shirts.
“They wanted to have a little bit more spending money, so they decided to charge $5 per person,” she said.
After-prom is set for midnight to 2 am. The festivities include a corn-hole tournament and pizza. Cleaver added that a group of parent chaperones will staff the event, and that it is imperative that attendees be inside Royster no later than midnight and depart by 2 am.
“Once they leave, they can’t come back in,” Cleaver said. “Because obviously, we don’t want them drinking or getting into any other activities and returning. If you leave, you’re done.”
Cleaver said the Foundation is not providing transportation this year, and that they only did so last year because the location was outside of city limits.
“Since this location is inside city limits, the seniors felt that they could absolutely be in charge of getting themselves there,” she said. “That was a choice that the senior committee made.”
Cleaver confirmed that it’s the first time that the USD 413 Foundation has empowered the senior class with this type of responsibility.
“Prom is planned by juniors, and the seniors just get to go along with what they have planned,” she said. “The event is for the seniors, so why not allow them to plan part of it?”
Cleaver added that members of the senior class will spend Friday evening prepping the gym at Royster.
Other notable changes include twhe return of Grand March to the main gym. Due to COVID-19, Grand March was held outdoors last year, while prom was canceled altogether in 2020. First-year CHS Principal Zack Murry said he believes it’s a big step in a return to normalcy.
“It finally feels like we don’t have to make a concession for something and that we have a normal calm on the horizon,” he said. “I’m excited that kids can have a normal night and parents can see their kids dressed up and not have to wear a mask.”
A lifelong Chanute native, Murry fondly recalled his prom experience, calling it a different kind of night.
“It’s not often as a high school kid that you get to dress up, have dinner with your friends and get your picture taken all night,” Murry said. “It’s three or four hours where you’re just hanging out with the people you want to be around.”
