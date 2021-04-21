GREG LOWER
Chanute will re-claim its Safari Family Fun Day on Saturday with activities downtown.
Organizers hope for “chamber of commerce weather for the annual event to return after the COVID-19 pandemic, starting at 9 am Saturday through the afternoon with activities downtown and at the Irene Neely Hudson Park, located east of Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street.
In case of thunderstorms, outside events will be cancelled. People can call (620) 431-3350 Saturday or check the Get Chanute Facebok page for updates.
Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy said she is grateful for the partnership of organizations that take part and pleased to bring back the event. She said since the events are outdoors, people will still be able to socially distance.
“I know that people are anxious to get out,” Main Street Chanute Director Ruthann Boatwright said.
Boatwright said cancelling was the safe thing to do last year but she thinks people can start having events again. She said people are welcome to wear face masks if it makes them more comfortable.
The City-wide Garage Sale will be all day with maps available inside the Chanute Tribune Friday and Saturday editions. People also can view the public library Story Walk along the hiking-biking trail behind the downtown railroad depot.
Activities that start at 9 am include the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum Souk-aba Open Air Market behind the depot. Emergency vehicles will be on display in parking lots alongside the railroad tracks.
The Busy Bees 4-H Club will sell baked goods and sodas, with free bottled water to the first 100 attendees, sponsored by Cleaver Farm & Home. Main Street Chanute and the Chanute Recreation Commission will have information tables in Hudson Park between the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce office and the Chanute Historical Museum.
Downtown merchants also will have a Safari Sidewalk Sale on Saturday.
Boatwright said seven Main Street Chanute member businesses, both downtown and at the Chanute Plaza on south Santa Fe Avenue, will have sidewalk sale items.
“It’s just a great way to tie in with the other activities that are going on,” she said.
Brophy said she was excited to have the sidewalk sale.
Activities that start at 9:30 am Saturday include the annual Chanute Art Gallery Welding Rodeo in Hudson Park. Awards will be presented at 2 pm.
The Chanute Public Library Book Sale will be in the depot lobby with all items $1.
At 10 am, the Safari Museum will be open for free admission until 4 pm. The Gallery Safari Hunt for Kids will be inside the museum and railroad cars behind the depot will be open.
Cardinal Drug Store and Gifts, 103 E. Main, will showcase its new baby boutique items.
At 11 am, historical re-enactor Bill Nix will present city namesake Octave Chanute at the Hudson Park gazebo. Some seating will be available. This is Nix’s second year to portray Chanute here.
The Neosho Valley Art Exhibit will be on display at the Chanute Art Gallery, which will be open from 11 am to 4 pm along with the Chanute Historical Museum.
At 1 pm, the Chanute Historical Society will dedicate a new plaque on its Heroes Way walking trail south of the Depot.
The Do-Si-Do Square Dance Club will have a dance from 7:30 to 10 pm Saturday in the Central Park Pavilion with Allen Hahn from Hesston calling.
Safari Fun Day began in 2015. Brophy said organizers are not able to offer a petting zoo but hope to bring it back as the COVID situation eases.
“That’s always a hit,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.