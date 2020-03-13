CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
When the school district decided to get bids to tear down the 1930 structure where generations of football players had tackled and track teams had run, local farmer and business owner Jim Kepley decided this was something he could do for Chanute.
Demolition could begin as early as Monday, Kepley said.
“I just really wanted to do it. It’ll be a Kepley thing,” he said Wednesday as a team of workers including his brother Mike Kepley and nephew Nick Kepley took down the towers of lights that surrounded the grass field and track.
Jim wasn’t an athlete when he was in school. He didn’t play sports, but he watched his friends who did.
“I’ve lived here all my life. I was a fat kid from the east side of the tracks,” he said. “I wasn’t picked last in dodge ball. I was second to last. The guy that was last was absent.”
Tearing down the stadium, though, was something he could do and do right. Kepley wanted the job and K & W Oil Well Services was awarded the bid for $57,500. The closest bid to his was $30,000 higher.
“This is his cup of tea and what he can give back to his community,” said Desiree Kepley, as she watched her husband guide the lowering of a tower to the ground Wednesday.
When the Chanute Community Sports Complex was built on 35th Street, the former home for the Blue Comets and Royster Rockets became a practice facility for the middle school football and track teams and a walking track for PE classes and the public.
Over time the infrastructure and plumbing deteriorated to the point of becoming unusable. The former locker rooms and restrooms beneath the stadium were boarded up. Repeated attempts to keep vandals out of the locker rooms and areas beneath the stands were unsuccessful.
Recognizing that many people in the community continued to use the former track as a place to walk or “get their steps,” the Chanute-USD 413 Board of Education looked for a solution to repurpose the area.
“Our intent is to demo the actual structure of the stands and the press box, but not the track and practice field because we believe there’s still value and purpose in those,” Superintendent Kellen Adams said.
Adams and Julie Aikins, retired teacher who oversees the Blue Cross Blue Shield Community Pathway Grant for Chanute, worked together to create a combined space that would improve health for those in the schools and the community.
“The cool thing about Royster stadium is it’s right on our bike route,” established with a community policy pathways grant, Aikins said, and it’s only half a block from Highland Park, which is also connected to the bike route.
The two proposed developing the track for shared use by the community and students. The track and field could still be used for Royster practices and PE classes and the community could use the track as a place to walk or exercise, a practice that was already taking place.
The school board approved a policy statement for the site, designating in writing that the track and field can be used by the community as well as the schools. That allowed them to apply for a Pathways grant, which if approved, will help fund the cost to resurface the track, which is not in good shape.
“I was excited about it,” Aikins said. “I think it’s a creative solution to providing a different opportunity for Chanute citizens to be active. It will really be a community asset.”
The track is adjacent to residential areas, the park and industry. Even industry employees could walk across the street to use the track at lunch, or before or after work, she added.
When demolition begins, the road to the west of the stadium will be closed. The Kepleys aren’t sure how much rebar is in the concrete structure, which affects how it will come down, or whether they’ll need to take the hammer to it.
“We just want it to be a safe situation,” Desiree said. That doesn’t mean people can’t stop by and watch the process from a safe distance. In fact, an ideal place would be across the street on the south, she added.
Some former coaches shared memories of the facility that has served its purpose.
Bruce Jackson said he was impressed with Royster stadium when he first came to Chanute.
“I came from a small community and played on a field that had no stadium,” he recalled. “When I started coaching in a rural community in north central Kansas, they had no stadium. Coming here and playing in a stadium like that I thought was real neat. I’d never experienced that.”
Jackson coached his first game for Royster in 1979 and later became the CHS football coach through 1985.
Though Royster stadium was similar to what other communities in this area had, it was a step up for Jackson with more people at the games and a real scoreboard.
“The big rock stadium, that was just pretty unique,” coach Kent Frazell added. “It’s stayed intact for all these years. The way they built things back then was second to none.”
His fondest memories are of coaching football at Royster stadium on game nights.
“The stadium was so close to the field. (It) was so intimate, the crowd and the teams were so close together, you could almost hear everything. It was electric in the fact that everything was amplified because everyone was in close proximity,” Frazell said.
The stadium did come with extra duties for the coach and assistants.
“One of the things that went along with the job was to water the grass,” and it was a manual system back then, Jackson said. “You didn’t want it to dry up and die over the summer. Sometimes we had to replace parts of it, (but) I think we did a pretty good job.
“The parking wasn’t very good around the stadium,” but everybody knew that and adjusted to that. “The old stadium leaked at times when it rained. Nobody complained. We made do with what we had.
“I think it served its purpose for the time.”
“I’m really happy they’re going to retain the walking track. It’s good for the community, if nothing else just to go out there walk around and remember what it stood for,” Frazell said.
Stone from stadium to be offered as memorabilia
The school district and the Kepleys are cognizant of the years of memories Chanute residents have from the Friday nights and spring afternoons at the former stadium. They have created a plan so that residents can pick up a piece of rock or stone from the structure after it has been demolished and the area is safe.
Demolition could begin as early as Monday, Kepley said. When that happens, his crew will create a pile of stone debris from which community members can take home a piece of the old stadium. If the pile runs low, he’ll add to it as needed.
The Kepleys have no problem with people wanting to watch the demolition as long as they stay off the site while it takes place.
It may be a few days before that pile is safely accessible. When it is, notices will be sent to local media and posted on the USD 413 Facebook pages, so people will know where and when the stadium rock can be picked up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.