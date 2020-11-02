GREG LOWER
Rushing the holiday is one thing but … oh, boy!
Emergency crews responded on Halloween – not Christmas – afternoon to free a Kansas City man stuck in a chimney at the Bailey Bank Building.
Brent Avalos, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was arrested on criminal trespassing and felony damage and transported to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center for evaluation after the incident Saturday.
The situation began when a bus from Kansas City arrived at 4:30 pm Saturday and Chanute officers were called to the 700 block of north Santa Fe because of a passenger behaving erratically.
The bus would not allow him back on and Avalos was left in Chanute.
Officers transported him to the police department lobby to wait while they arranged other transport to his final destination. Avalos instead left the station and headed northeast, reportedly “stepping in time” on downtown roofs.
At about 5:30 pm, a witness called police to say they had seen him at the corner of Main and Highland going down the “chim-chim-cheree,” a choice as unlucky as unlucky could be. When officers arrived outside the building, they heard someone yelling for help from inside the chimney.
Chanute Fire Department and EMS responded and it took about four hours to free Avalos.
Police say the incident is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the county attorney for formal charges. All suspects are presumed “nice” until found “naughty” in a court of law.
