After the Oct. 1 billing cycle, electric rates will go up in Chanute.
The meter charge will go up by $2.50. The KWH rate will go up by 1 cent.
The Chanute City Commission approved this new ordinance setting the new rates at its Monday commission meeting at the Memorial Building.
According to the city, it has not adjusted electric rates since 2016.
The reason for the increase is because of higher costs for transformers; repairs; and other utility costs, the city said.
The city said this customers on average will pay less for electricity in “inflated dollars” than what was paid back in 2016.
The commission also gave the green light for a $2 meter increase for the water meter charge.
The city reported this increase, which will begin next month, will amass $100,000 per year for debt service.
Inside the city of Chanute, city water 1 and city water 2 charges will be as follows: $3, minimum; $8 meter charge; and $6.80 cost per 100 cubic feet.
For outside of the city, it is $4.50 for minimum; $9.50 for the meter charge; and $8.60 for the cost per 100 cubic feet.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
—Approved allowing The Jolly Pickle to sell and serve alcohol during the Chanute Mexican Fiesta (subject to the Fiesta Committee’s final approval). The event, in its 106th year, is planned for noon to 12 a.m. Sept. 16 at Santa Fe Park.
—Approved resolutions declaring the following properties in violation of Chanute Municipal Codes: 716 N. Kansas; 1220 W. Mulberry Lot No. 14; 1001 S. Denman; 316 W. 14th; 802 S. Forest; 519 S. Lincoln; 718 N. Evergreen; and 21 S. Western.
—Approved an ordinance switching municipal court time from 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays as the judge requested. It occurs on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays every month. The ordinance will take effect Sept. 1, the city said. Chief District Court Judge Daniel Creitz approved the request prior.
