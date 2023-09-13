PITTSBURG — Community Green Farms, a not-for-profit headquartered in Pittsburg, has been awarded $1,052,000 through the final round of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Community Capacity Grant. The organization was one of five across the state to be awarded by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF). The grant is effective Oct. 1.
The receipt of this award will support the foundation in completing Phase One of the Farm to School initiative. Phase One of the statewide effort will place a hydroponic farm classroom in 10 Southeast Kansas schools before expanding the initiative, placing one at a school in all 105 Kansas counties. Phase One is 30% complete, with farm classrooms already placed in Crawford, Neosho and Cherokee counties. Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Labette, Linn, Montgomery and Wilson counties remain in Phase One.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.