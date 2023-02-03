STU BUTCHER
Soupline is back.
On Thursday, roasters will be simmering with chili and vegetable soup, crackers will be sacked for individual servings, and pies will be cut.
The 40th Operation Soupline to support a community utility fund will be held 11 am to 7 pm at Masonic Hall, 102 N. Highland.
Since 1982, Soupline has been cancelled just three times, once for snow and the last two years for COVID-19.
Bea Cunningham, Maxine McNeal and others organized the event to support an Alliance of Churches for Christian Living (ACCL) utility fund in 1983. The fund was established two years before.
The Soupline raised $12,000, $1,000 from an auction, and the next year $14,000. These days it surpasses $20,000 after expenses, topping out at $24,000 in 2012.
First Baptist Church pastor at that time and head of ACCL Ron Cary, and his wife, Carole, plan to attend Soupline, traveling here from Michigan.
“There was a tremendous linking of effort between churches and the business community,” Cary said after the second year.
Virginia Rowan, “the pie lady,” is hoping to get as many of the coordinators, committee members, and anyone who has been involved with Soupline to attend a so-called reunion at 2 pm that day at Masonic Hall.
Wuanita Bridges provided a list of coordinators for Soupline: Jerry Young, Bill Miller, Charles Dye, Conrad Graff, Terri Bowyer, Connie Schooley and Janice “JaNeece” Weeks, who stepped down after 22 years.
Laura Mallett, Martha McCoy and Rowan have taken over the positions.
Weeks was there from the beginning.
“I started cleaning tables and now I’m coordinator,” Weeks said in her last year.
“She put blood, sweat and tears and worked that program to be as good as is today,” said Bridges, who has worked in the kitchen 15 years, of Weeks.
Rowan is making appeal for the need of pies.
“We’re losing pie bakers,” Rowan said, noting they’re aging out. “The ladies tell me they are not baking anymore.”
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center has ordered meals for 200 employees.
“That’s 34 pies right there,” Rowan said.
They can’t take cream pies because of a lack of refrigeration.
“We can’t serve those,” Rowan said.
NCCC baseball players will be on hand at 6 am to serve as pie-catchers at Elm and Highland.
The satellite operation has been moved to Ambassador Christian Church under the direction of Garold Burghart. Orders are taken in advance for delivery to businesses on Soupline day.
“He has done such an amazing job,” Rowan said.
Recipe for success
The recipe for a successful Soupline: One huge serving of dedicated volunteers, gallons of good vegetable soup and chili made by the American Legion Post 170 and local churches, and hundreds of tasty fruit pies donated by many in the community. Add in giving area residents who support the event by attending or ordering meals through the satellite site. Tickets are $7.
Upwards of 200 volunteers are involved in making soup, manning the kitchen, serving the meals, and packaging take-outs, cleaning tables, cutting pies, delivering satellite meals and more.
“We have lots of new people helping, and that’s exciting because you have to have that,” Rowan said. “I feel like anything’s that God’s work it, will work out.”
To make a contribution, checks payable to “Operation Soupline” can be mailed to Operation Soupline, P.O. Box 61, Chanute, KS 66720.
The Wagon Wheel Agency is the home for distributing the funds. The office is open on Mondays, from 9 to 11:30 am.
