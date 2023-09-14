Dr. Jim Rankin to present Adventures in Truth in Chanute

Dr. Jim Rankin, the modern day Indiana Jones, will give a presentation on Adventures in Truth through The Ark Project

 Courtesy photo

Dr. Jim Rankin, the modern day Indiana Jones, will give a presentation on Adventures in Truth through The Ark Project at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at First Baptist Church's Good News Center, 118 N. Forest Ave. The public is welcome to this free event. The Ark Project is arranged by the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum. Rankin will show ancient artifacts and displays as well as Biblical discoveries.

