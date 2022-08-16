Prior to the first day of classes next Monday, Neosho County Community College held an inservice Tuesday. New employee orientation was Monday.
Prior to the first day of classes next Monday, Neosho County Community College held an inservice Tuesday. New employee orientation was Monday.
Holly Hoffman, a motivational speaker from South Dakota, spoke to staff and faculty.
Hoffman was a contestant on the CBS reality television show “Survivor Nicaragua.” She was the “last woman standing on Season 21 and the last remaining member of the Espada tribe.”
Hoffman spoke on the choice to thrive in life rather than just survive. She shared how she went into the show trying to survive and changed her attitude to how can she could thrive in her surroundings. She spoke on the true survivor in her life, her mother, and her background. Hoffman’s mother showed her that in spite of adversity and hard times, she could still thrive. She touched on the idea that “a setback in life is a setup for a comeback.”
“She was truly inspirational and brought such an authentic and real story that related to so many in the audience,” said Julia Reese, director of communication. “It is hard to find someone that can turn fear into opportunity and that was what Holly showed to us today. In the presence of fear, she never let that spoil her ability to jump at an opportunity. We could see this carried over into her speaking on how she raised three very successful and motivated children and continues to show this to her six beautiful grandchildren. Holly truly was an inspiration and motivates those around her to evaluate the way they perceive life.”
