NCCC Inservice

From left, Dr. Sarah Robb, NCCC Vice President for Student Learning; Holly Hoffman, Season 21 member of “Survivor Nicaragua,” professional speaker and author; and Dr. Brian Inbody, NCCC President, after Hoffman’s presentation to faculty and staff.

Prior to the first day of classes next Monday, Neosho County Community College held an inservice Tuesday. New employee orientation was Monday.

Holly Hoffman, a motivational speaker from South Dakota, spoke to staff and faculty. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments