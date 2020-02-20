In the first month of 2020, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center had revenues above budget, expenses below budget and a positive bottom line, hospital trustees heard Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Nancy Woodyard gave the financial report at Thursday’s monthly trustee meeting. She said the cash on hand was $11.2 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, mostly due to annual payments and renewal fees. Revenue was $523,000 above budget and expenses were $48,000 below budget.
Trustees approved a transfer of $367,000 from the operations fund to other funds.
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks reported that NMRMC would receive an award from Main Street Chanute Thursday evening. He also reported on the staff recognition program and that the Chanute High School Kay Club provided valentine treats to staff.
