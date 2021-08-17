GREG LOWER
ERIE – Residents along an unofficial detour voiced their concerns to the Neosho County Commission Tuesd ay after a fatality accident last week.
Marilyn Henry, who lives in the first mile north of the intersection of Elk Road and K-47, was one of about a dozen residents at the meeting and spoke to the commission about heavy traffic around the US-169 construction project.
Four miles of Elk Road are dirt between K-47 and 150th Road. The stretch is posted 30 miles per hour and through trucks are prohibited. Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution that specifically prohibits through-truck traffic on Elk, Chase and Douglas roads between K-47 and 160th.
Henry presented a petition to the commission with about two dozen signatures asking for action on the road. She said she set up a trail camera at her residence, and during a one-week period counted up to 2,276 vehicles per day – and from between 43 to 302 tractor-trailer rigs.
She said that at one point a truck went off the road, across the ditch, into a yard and then back onto the road. In another incident, Henry said a semi forced farm equipment off of the road.
She pointed out the narrow road and said truckers have told residents that the official detours on US-75 and US-59 are not well-marked through Chanute.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen said part of the problem is that electronic navigation systems have not been updated to include the US-169 construction project.
“Part of this is Google maps,” she said. “People rely on our phones to get us somewhere.”
Sheriff Greg Taylor said he looked up two resolutions from 1999 and 2003 that limit truck traffic, but he gave examples of difficulties with enforcing them. Violators face a fine of up to $500, 30 days in jail or both. Klaassen said the 1999 resolution is no longer in force.
Taylor said deputies made 183 traffic stops on the four miles of Elk Road since June 1, which made up 41 percent of all traffic stops.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said the US-169 project contractor has a goal to have the road from the Chanute 35th Street exit to K-47 finished by Nov. 22, and possibly two weeks earlier with fair weather. He said the project is making good progress.
Brown said an early estimate was that Elk Road would have 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles a day as an unofficial detour.
“That’s about where you’re at,” he said.
Brown said the Kansas Department of Transportation will reimburse the county for signs, dust abatement and some rock on the road.
The resolution approved Tuesday covers Elk Road from K-47 to 150th and from K-47 to 160th on Douglas and Chase roads.
Other county concerns
Commissioners also heard from Lon Hale, board member of Rural Water District No 2, who is seeking assistance from Neosho and Allen counties with updating the system.
The district serves 286 units in the northeast of Neosho County. Hale said the system has a 43 percent water loss between its supplier and the meters.
Officials want to install digital meters and Hale said some of the existing meters are over a million gallons of use. He said 20 to 30 percent of the apparent loss may be due to meter issues.
Southern county resident Bryan Coover also spoke to the commission about roads south of 70th Road in the Neosho Ridge Wind project area. He said areas where cranes and cables crossed the roads have faced impact on drainage.
In other business:
• The commission approved refinancing bonds, which will save the county more than $652,000. Bond consultant Greg Vahrenberg said Standard & Poor’s gave the county an A rating and said it has a stable outlook. Refinancing the bonds, which funded road projects, decreased the interest rate to 1.15 percent from 3.88 percent and will shorten the payoff period by four years. The county will also have an option to call in the bonds a year early, which would be in 2025. After the bonds are paid, a county sales tax to fund the projects will sunset.
• Accountant Rodney Burns presented two new drafts of budgets for 2022, and commissioners scheduled another work session before their Aug. 31 meeting. Burns said the commission still needs to cut $1.34 million to get back to last year’s 53.224 mill levy, or $947,000 for a mill levy of 53.939 that will provide the same amount of revenue.
• Matt Godinez with the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission met with commissioners and received approval of an agreement for SEKRPC to administer American Rescue Plan Act funding. Commissioners named Klaassen as liaison to the project.
• Taylor said he contacted three local car dealerships for bids for sheriff’s office vehicles, but all said 2022 prices are not available yet. The commission rejected the only bid submitted and will rebid in two months. Commissioners also discussed buying vehicles for the Road and Bridge Department.
• County 911 Director Lori Nally said her department has seen an increase in calls over the last three months by 300 to 5600 calls per month. She said the county may need to look at hiring more staff.
• Brown thanked farmers and others who have helped with mowing.
• County Counselor Seth Jones reported that the county was successful with its case against River Rock at the Kansas Supreme Court.
• Commissioners also approved two Neighborhood Revitalization Program applications, one for a new house and one for renovation.
