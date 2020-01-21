When the Chanute Blue Comets tip off their opening game of the Ralph Miller Classic on Thursday, there will be a familiar face in the stands behind a radio microphone.
For the first time in six years Mike Sutcliffe will broadcast the 8 pm basketball game vs. Chanute and Andover Central on K-FEX Radio and on www.fireescape.net
Sutcliffe covered Blue Comets sports for 36 years before being sidelined by health problems.
Sutcliffe said he is excited, but nervous and emotional.
“I’m just taking it one game at a time,” he said.
