GREG LOWER
Tuesday will be the last day to register to vote in the upcoming primary election Aug. 2.
Advance in-person voting begins Wednesday. Voters have until July 26 to apply for advance ballots by mail.
Republicans in county district No. 1 will decide on a county commissioner between Joshua E. White, Dustie Elsworth and incumbent Paul Westhoff in the primary.
Voters countywide will decide on a Kansas constitutional amendment to allow the legislature to regulate abortion, and Democrats and Republicans will vote on state and national races.
Democrats in Neosho County will decide between Mike Andra, Paul Buskirk, Mark R. Holland, Robert Klingenberg, Michael Soetaert and Patrick Wiesner for US Senate, and between Richard Karnowski and incumbent Laura Kelly for Kansas Governor.
Republicans will vote on Joan Farr or incumbent Jerry Moran for US Senate; Arlyn Briggs and Derek Schmidt for Kansas Governor; Mike Brown and Scott Schwab for Kansas Secretary of State; Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi and Kellie Warren for Kansas Attorney General; Steven Johnson and Caryn Tyson for State Treasurer; Kenneth Collins and Dan Goddard for Kansas House of Representatives; and Luke Aichele and Jim Porter for State Board of Education.
