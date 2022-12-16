The Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded Neosho County a sizable portion of the funding for a future bridge-replacement project.
Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced that $40.5 million in funding will be distributed throughout the state for dozens of local and off-system bridge projects.
Neosho County Commissioners and select personnel were notified this week that they will receive $5.4 million for project totaling approximately $7.64 million.
“We were very surprised,” Neosho County Commissioner Gail Klaassen told The Tribune. “It’s huge news that the state is going to invest in Neosho County, and we are very excited.”
The project entails the complete replacement of the North River bridge on Elk Road, two miles north of Ash Grove Cement in the northern reaches of the county.
“The county cannot afford to replace that bridge,” Klaassen said of the steel-beam structure, adding that the project is large in scope. “It’s one of the busiest bridges in the county.”
Selection criteria included bridge condition, detour length, inability to carry legal loads, and past project history. The bridge is heavily utilized by commuters and is an integral component of local industry.
“We cannot afford for that bridge to be closed. It would be devastating to Ash Grove and Monarch (Cement Co.),” Klaassen said. “I think it’s one of our most critical bridges that is on a county road.”
Topeka-based Cook, Flatt & Strobel, the county’s engineering firm, has downgraded the bridge after recent inspections.
“The ratings have been going down on it. We had been getting lower ratings on it, knowing that it would have to be replaced soon,” Klaassen said, noting that the engineering firm’s rating was a key element of KDOT’s decision. “It’s in a critical stage to be replaced.
“Everyone in this part of the county I think will be excited, because they know how important that bridge is.”
Neosho County Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown was also pleased about the news.
“We’re really excited about this. The bridge has needed to be replaced for a long time,” he said.
Brown took at least partial credit for the county’s good fortune.
“I made the recommendation and the commission approved (submission) of our application,” Brown said. “We were selected and I couldn’t be happier.”
Brown has been heavily criticized over the past several months by Commissioner Paul Westhoff. In the final commission meeting before the November midterm election, Westhoff attempted and failed to have Brown fired. The hefty grant is a measure of redemption from Westhoff’s miscalculated stunt.
“It’s really the best Christmas present you could ask for,” Brown said. “This will really benefit the local folks and it’s another major project that we can cross off our list.”
The preliminary planning phase has begun.
“We still have a long way to go, but this is a big step in the right direction,” Brown said.
Mandatory contribution
Neosho County’s required funding match is 15 percent, totaling roughly $2.24 million in relation to KDOT’s maximum award. Among other things, the county is responsible for inspection-related engineering costs and other expenses, such as the potential need to acquire acreage for right-of-way space and the associated permits.
“It won’t be much – maybe a couple acres or so,” Brown said of the need for additional right-of-way space.
While she’s certain the county will figure out a way to generate the matching funds, Klaassen was unsure about the specifics.
“It’s something we’re going to have to look at,” she said.
The county has to have a finalized contract in place within 24 months in order to receive the funding. Klaassen estimated that the county will not break ground on the project for a couple years.
Earmarked for the 2023 fiscal year, this round of funding is derived from KDOT’s Local Bridge Improvement Program (KLBIP). Of 114 applications requesting more than $160 million from the program, Neosho County was one of 11 counties selected. The county also received the second-highest amount, checking in just $50,000 less than Hamilton County, but easily surpassing the award of eight of the 11 counties. Neosho County’s award consumed 3.8 percent of the $21 million pie.
In addition to KLBIP, KDOT also awarded $83.8 million in funding for its Off-System Bridge Program (OSB). Labette County was one of 22 recipients, and will receive $960,000 and will match approximately $103,000. Labette County’s project centers on replacing a steel-beam bridge that was constructed in 1920. The bridge is situated on 2500 Road between Trego and Udall roads.
In a Dec. 13 press release, Gov. Kelly said that her administration is fully committed to improving Kansas’ transportation system, which includes urban and rural bridges in dire need of repair or replacement. Kelly added that the award amounts would not be possible without the fostering of cooperation among all levels of government.
“These bridge programs demonstrate how we can build a robust, responsive infrastructure system that provides efficient and safe transportation routes and boosts state and local economies,” she said.
Secretary Lorenz echoed Kelly’s sentiments, calling local bridges the lifeblood of many communities.
“Most (agriculture) loads start in a field, are placed in a truck, and have to cross a county bridge to get to a state highway or rail line,” Lorenz said. “Congratulations to these Kansas communities for partnering with KDOT and securing local matching funds that keep critical bridges open to the public and moving commerce.”
