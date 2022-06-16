GREG LOWER
HUMBOLDT — As many people urge the continued remembrance of US veterans of foreign wars, a Wichita man is remembering and honoring even earlier veterans in Humboldt’s Mount Hope cemetery.
Wichita retiree Dennis Piatt lived in Humboldt in the 1950s and ‘60s and still has family there. He visits regularly, and has made it a hobby to restore and clean tombstones in the Civil War section of the cemetery.
“I do it for the people that are interned,” he said.
Piatt’s wife, Houi, is Buddhist, and they began cleaning gravestones in the Wichita area at Lao Temple and Buddhist Park in April 2021. They restored 14 headstones there.
Then Houi suggested they restore the stones of Dennis’ ancestors in Mount Hope. While there, they noticed that the Grand Army of the Republic section at the front of the cemetery could use work.
They began restoring monuments there last August.
Piatt said his ancestors came to Humboldt around 1900 to 1901 and there are 14 buried in Mount Hope, although none served in the Civil War. Headstones were missing for a couple of the family members, which he replaced.
They also get requests to do other restoration projects at the cemetery.
Thursday, they worked on seven monuments in Mount Hope.
One was for Col. John A. Hottenstein, the highest-ranking officer for whom Piatt has done a restoration.
“Blew me away when I found him,” Piatt said, adding that most of the markers are for privates or corporals.
Hottenstein, a white man, commanded the 13th US Colored Infantry at the Battle of Shiloh, Battle of Nashville and Siege of Corinth. He died in 1890.
“There’s a lot of history in that guy,” Piatt said.
Two African-American soldiers of the Civil War are also buried in Mount Hope.
Restoring a monument takes three phases. First, they rinse the stone and scrape the algae with a plastic or wooden scraper. They wash the stone with dish soap and a nylon brush, then coat it with a solution that cleans and preserves it.
Sometime next week, they will return for the final phase to scrub the stone again and apply another coat of solution. Hottenstein’s memorial should be white, Piatt said, because it is marble.
Another monument they received a request to restore is for Elizabeth (Wheatley)Hamblin who died in 1910.
