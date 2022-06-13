In its 28th year of Relay For Life on Friday, the norm was revised.
“We had to improvise the past couple of years with virtual Relay two years ago and a drive-through luminary ceremony last year,” said Sherri Watson, co-chair. “It was decided to make it more of a segue back to normal with abbreviated hours of 6 pm to 1 am.
“However, even with a smaller crowd, our community pulled through once again, lining our track with over 1,000 luminaries and raising slightly over $45,000 for the fight against cancer. Our committee and teams are always so proud to be part of this giving, caring community.”
The co-chairs, Watson and Diana Washburn, noted that so many need to be thanked for their hard work and support.
Included are corporate sponsors, the women of the United Methodist Church who provide a wonderful reception for the survivors, the teams and the committee.
“In addition, the staff at NCCC who always make life much grander in preparation for Relay, the NCCC Panther baseball boys and staff who were absolutely amazing this year in their support of our Game On For a Cure, the Chanute Tribune for always helping us keep everyone apprised of activities and dates to remember, the Bank of Commerce for supplying plenty of cold water for everyone, Dave and Alice Robinson and Dan and Dory Slane for providing the hot dog roast, John Graham for providing music and sound system, Knights of Columbus for providing wonderful concessions throughout the evening … The list goes on. We would love to name each and every one who added to the success of this year’s Relay, but obviously we would miss some and this article would fill the pages. Just know we appreciate you all.”
Newcomers this year were apprreciated, and several people expressed interest in getting involved next year, so Relay is looking forward with great anticipation to an even more successful 2023 Relay For Life.
Anyone interested in learning more about Relay For Life, forming a team or making a donation is invited to contact Washburn or Watson.
“We would love to see a bigger and better Relay in 2023,” Watson said. “Come join the fight.”
